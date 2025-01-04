Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for January 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are more powerful than bears at the beginning of the weekend, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Toncoin (TON) has gone up by 1.09% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the price of TON is closer to the resistance than to the support. If a breakout of the upper level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $5.88 range.

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the nearest level of $5.873. If bulls' pressure continues and the price reaches that mark, the growth may lead to a test of the $6 area shortly.

On the weekly chart, sideways trading is the more likely scenario until mid-January. Volatility keeps falling, which means neither side has enough strength for a sharp move.

All in all, traders may witness a consolidation in the range of $5.4-$6 over the next few weeks.

TON is trading at $5.744 at press time.