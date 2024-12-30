SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024

Advertisement

While the entire cryptocurrency segment is in the middle of a modest correction, the meme cryptocurrency segment has taken a hit. Its daily performance looks even weaker compared to the market benchmark, but ambitious newcomers bring some optimism.

Meme coins lost 5% of market cap in 24 hours

The segment of meme cryptocurrences is bleeding today, Dec. 30, 2024. Its aggregated market capitalzation plunged by almost 5%. Meme crypto market caps dipped below $105 billion, CoinGecko tracker says. Meanwhile, the market benchmark only lost 4.6% in the corresponding period.

Image by CoinGecko

The top 10 largest meme coins are sending mixed signals to the community in recent days. While all of them are in red on the 24-hour time frame, weekly performance reveals a different picture.

Based Brett (BRETT) is the worst performer in the top league, with 4.8% lost in seven days. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme coin with the largest community, is down by 2.2%. The token of the Shib Army left the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Dogwifhat (WIF), the most hyped meme coin on Solana (SOL) blockchain, is also in red, with 1.9% of its market cap erased overnight, while Mog Coin (MOG) is down by 2%.

Pepe (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK), other major meme coins, managed to stay in the green but added less than 1% each in the last week.

Top 100 newcomers PENGU, AI16Z outperform majors

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have demonstrate a stronger recovery implulse, with a respective 1.4% and 3.7% added in seven days.

At the same time, newcomers are in spotlight for the meme coin community. PENGU, an official meme coin of Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, is up by over 15%. The token is already bigger than WIF and FLOKI despite being in its very infancy.

Also, AI16Z, a meme coin associated with the first-ever DAO governed by autonomous AI agents, more than doubled its price in the last week. In seven days, it surged by 125% and jumped into the top 100 cryptocurrencies.