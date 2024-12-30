Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Many major meme coins fail to demonstrate positive performance in last days of year
    Mon, 30/12/2024 - 16:35
    A
    A
    A
    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    While the entire cryptocurrency segment is in the middle of a modest correction, the meme cryptocurrency segment has taken a hit. Its daily performance looks even weaker compared to the market benchmark, but ambitious newcomers bring some optimism.

    Meme coins lost 5% of market cap in 24 hours

    The segment of meme cryptocurrences is bleeding today, Dec. 30, 2024. Its aggregated market capitalzation plunged by almost 5%. Meme crypto market caps dipped below $105 billion, CoinGecko tracker says. Meanwhile, the market benchmark only lost 4.6% in the corresponding period.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    The top 10 largest meme coins are sending mixed signals to the community in recent days. While all of them are in red on the 24-hour time frame, weekly performance reveals a different picture.

    HOT Stories
    Tron (TRX) Now Most Profitable Cryptocurrency in Top 50
    XRP Forms Death Cross Amid Market Sell-off: Details
    Cardano (ADA) 2025 Breakout Scenario Predicted by Crypto Analyst: Details
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Announces $209 Million Bitcoin Purchase

    Based Brett (BRETT) is the worst performer in the top league, with 4.8% lost in seven days. Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme coin with the largest community, is down by 2.2%. The token of the Shib Army left the top 15 cryptocurrencies by market cap.

    Advertisement

    Dogwifhat (WIF), the most hyped meme coin on Solana (SOL) blockchain, is also in red, with 1.9% of its market cap erased overnight, while Mog Coin (MOG) is down by 2%.

    Pepe (PEPE) and Bonk (BONK), other major meme coins, managed to stay in the green but added less than 1% each in the last week.

    Top 100 newcomers PENGU, AI16Z outperform majors

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have demonstrate a stronger recovery implulse, with a respective 1.4% and 3.7% added in seven days.

    At the same time, newcomers are in spotlight for the meme coin community. PENGU, an official meme coin of Pudgy Penguins NFT collection, is up by over 15%. The token is already bigger than WIF and FLOKI despite being in its very infancy.

    Also, AI16Z, a meme coin associated with the first-ever DAO governed by autonomous AI agents, more than doubled its price in the last week. In seven days, it surged by 125% and jumped into the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Shiba Inu #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 16:27
    Tron (TRX) Now Most Profitable Cryptocurrency in Top 50
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 30, 2024 - 16:22
    XRP Forms Death Cross Amid Market Sell-off: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB, WIF, BRETT: Top Meme Coins Losing Steam in Last Days of 2024
    Tron (TRX) Now Most Profitable Cryptocurrency in Top 50
    XRP Forms Death Cross Amid Market Sell-off: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD