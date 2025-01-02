Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Unveils Stunningly High Bitcoin Price Target for 2025

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin is currently approaching the $100,000 level once again
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 19:52
    Robert Kiyosaki, the eccentric businessman and author best known for his "Rich Dad Poor Dad" books, has predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge anywhere from $175,000 to $350,000 this year. 

    The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization surged by nearly 121% in 2024. Last month, it surpassed the $100,000 level for the first time, surging to a new lifetime peak of $108,135 on Dec. 17. 

    At press time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $97,572 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    It is worth noting that Kiyosaki's predictions should be taken with a massive grain. In June, the financial guru said that he was "confident" that the Bitcoin price would be able to hit $350,000 "sometime in 2024."

    Moreover, Kiyosaki's social media statements tend to be contradictory. In November, for instance, he said that he would stop buying Bitcoin as soon as it crossed the $100,000 mark. 

    However, shortly after the cryptocurrency surged into six-digit territory in December, he was urging his followers to buy more satoshis. "Start getting richer today. At least start buying Satoshis….before Sats are also $106k," he wrote on social media. 

    After the price of the cryptocurrency started dropping in late December, he encouraged his followers to "grow up and buy more." 

    As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee sees the price of Bitcoin surging all the way to $250,000 this year. Moreover, his price target is going to be significantly higher if the U.S. government does create a strategic Bitcoin reserve

    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy believes that Bitcoin could potentially clear the $150,000 mark in the first half of the year. 

