    XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin, Top Trader Reacts

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP potential against Bitcoin (BTC) highlighted by top trader with 1,000% on horizon
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 9:57
    The price of XRP has wasted no time this year in showing extraordinary things on its charts. In the latest episode, the currently fourth largest cryptocurrency literally skyrocketed over 10% against Bitcoin (BTC). After XRP saw 320% growth against the leading cryptocurrency in November, the last three weeks have been more of a bump.

    However, as we can now see, this was a correction rather than a reversal of the trend to the downside. Whether this is the beginning of a second round rally for XRP versus BTC remains to be seen.

    The XRP versus Bitcoin price action attracted the interest of "DonAlt," a popular trader widely known in the crypto space. The seasoned trader was laconic yet eloquent in his comment on today's XRP decoupling from Bitcoin, simply proclaiming it a "good chart."

    DonAlt was one of the few traders who saw potential in XRP's rally in November, even though the price of the token had already skyrocketed 200%, which is considered too much for such a large asset.

    In the end, XRP's total return during this local bull run was over 400%, with the price of the token going from $0.5 to $2.9 in one month.

    Currently, XRP is trading at 0.000025 BTC, which is the highest it has been in a year and a half. The all-time high for this pair is still 1,000% higher at 0.00025 BTC, which doesn't seem like much considering the exceptional performance the cryptocurrency has put in over the past few months.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

