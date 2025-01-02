XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin, Top Trader Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The price of XRP has wasted no time this year in showing extraordinary things on its charts. In the latest episode, the currently fourth largest cryptocurrency literally skyrocketed over 10% against Bitcoin (BTC). After XRP saw 320% growth against the leading cryptocurrency in November, the last three weeks have been more of a bump.

Advertisement

However, as we can now see, this was a correction rather than a reversal of the trend to the downside. Whether this is the beginning of a second round rally for XRP versus BTC remains to be seen.

The XRP versus Bitcoin price action attracted the interest of "DonAlt," a popular trader widely known in the crypto space. The seasoned trader was laconic yet eloquent in his comment on today's XRP decoupling from Bitcoin, simply proclaiming it a "good chart."

Advertisement

DonAlt was one of the few traders who saw potential in XRP's rally in November, even though the price of the token had already skyrocketed 200%, which is considered too much for such a large asset.

In the end, XRP's total return during this local bull run was over 400%, with the price of the token going from $0.5 to $2.9 in one month.

Currently, XRP is trading at 0.000025 BTC, which is the highest it has been in a year and a half. The all-time high for this pair is still 1,000% higher at 0.00025 BTC, which doesn't seem like much considering the exceptional performance the cryptocurrency has put in over the past few months.