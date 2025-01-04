Dogecoin (DOGE) Second Best Performer in Top 100, Bonk (BONK) Follows

Advertisement

As the cryptocurrency segment is recovering from the mediocre start of 2025, the largest meme coins are yet again in the spotlight. Their sentiment inspires double-digit rallies that can only compete with mid-cap altcoins with solid tech accomplishments.

Dogecoin (DOGE) second best performer today

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency, is up by 14.2% today. Its capitalization added over $7 billion overnight, which pushed DOGE to the list of top daily gainers as of Jan. 4, 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE) cemented its position as the seventh largest crypto by market cap.

Image by CoinGecko

The closest competitor, the USDC stablecoin, sees its capitalization sitting at $45 billion.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) is far from being the only meme coin in the top performing cryptos list. Based Brett (BRETT) is back to the top 100 with its 12.2% upsurge in 24 hours. The asset is targeting a $1.5 billion market cap.

Also, Bonk (BONK), another popular community meme coin, is also in the green zone. With its 10.1% added overnight, it reached a $2.68 billion market cap on surging trading volume.

Floki Inu (FLOKI), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also outperform the market with 3.5-5.5% upsurges. The meme coin segment gained 10% in 24 hours: Its cap reached $17 billion, as per CoinGecko.

The market benchmark for the crypto sphere is up by only 0.3%.

Sui (SUI), Ethena (ENA) prices surge on big announcements

Sui (SUI) and Ethena (ENA), the native cryptocurrencies of eponymous L1 and multi-purpose EVM DeFI protocol, are rocketing today.

Ethena (ENA) co-founder shared an ambitious look-back and splendid results of 2024. Ethena's USDe jumped into the stablecoin top league, while the protocol itself became the fastest-growing startup and the most resource-effective protocol in crypto by the revenue-per-full-time-employee metric.

The protocol is going to launch a brand-new stablecoin iUSDe to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies amid TradFi asset managers and increase its presence in the Telegram ecosystem.

With almost 20% growth, Sui (SUI) became an undisputed best performer. The coin managed to smash through its $4.88 resistance outlined by Raoul Pal and set a new all-time high.