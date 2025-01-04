Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Second Best Performer in Top 100, Bonk (BONK) Follows

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    3 of 5 best performers in crypto today are meme coins with double-digit gains overnight
    Sat, 4/01/2025 - 14:30
    A
    A
    A
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Second Best Performer in Top 100, Bonk (BONK) Follows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    As the cryptocurrency segment is recovering from the mediocre start of 2025, the largest meme coins are yet again in the spotlight. Their sentiment inspires double-digit rallies that can only compete with mid-cap altcoins with solid tech accomplishments.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) second best performer today

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency, is up by 14.2% today. Its capitalization added over $7 billion overnight, which pushed DOGE to the list of top daily gainers as of Jan. 4, 2025. Dogecoin (DOGE) cemented its position as the seventh largest crypto by market cap.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    The closest competitor, the USDC stablecoin, sees its capitalization sitting at $45 billion.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO's 2025 Crypto Prediction: What to Expect
    MSTR Targets $2 Billion Capital Raise to Buy Bitcoin in Q1, 2025: Michael Saylor
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author 'So Bullish' on Bitcoin as 'Giant Market Crash Here'
    XLM Regains 30% in New Year, Bitcoin (BTC) Faces Problem, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Key Resistance: But Almost No Upside

    Meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE) is far from being the only meme coin in the top performing cryptos list. Based Brett (BRETT) is back to the top 100 with its 12.2% upsurge in 24 hours. The asset is targeting a $1.5 billion market cap.

    Advertisement

    Also, Bonk (BONK), another popular community meme coin, is also in the green zone. With its 10.1% added overnight, it reached a $2.68 billion market cap on surging trading volume.

    Floki Inu (FLOKI), Dogwifhat (WIF) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) also outperform the market with 3.5-5.5% upsurges. The meme coin segment gained 10% in 24 hours: Its cap reached $17 billion, as per CoinGecko.

    The market benchmark for the crypto sphere is up by only 0.3%.

    Sui (SUI), Ethena (ENA) prices surge on big announcements

    Sui (SUI) and Ethena (ENA), the native cryptocurrencies of eponymous L1 and multi-purpose EVM DeFI protocol, are rocketing today. 

    Ethena (ENA) co-founder shared an ambitious look-back and splendid results of 2024. Ethena's USDe jumped into the stablecoin top league, while the protocol itself became the fastest-growing startup and the most resource-effective protocol in crypto by the revenue-per-full-time-employee metric.

    The protocol is going to launch a brand-new stablecoin iUSDe to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies amid TradFi asset managers and increase its presence in the Telegram ecosystem.

    Related
    'Stupid Bullish': Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on SOL in Long-Term
    Sat, 01/04/2025 - 13:45
    'Stupid Bullish': Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on SOL in Long-Term
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    With almost 20% growth, Sui (SUI) became an undisputed best performer. The coin managed to smash through its $4.88 resistance outlined by Raoul Pal and set a new all-time high.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin #BONK News #Sui Network #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #FLOKI
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 14:00
    379,270,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 4, 2025 - 13:45
    'Stupid Bullish': Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on SOL in Long-Term
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Moonwalkers: An Experience That Transforms Motion into Rewards
    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Second Best Performer in Top 100, Bonk (BONK) Follows
    379,270,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    'Stupid Bullish': Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on SOL in Long-Term
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD