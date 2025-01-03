Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Could Bitcoin price be boosted by China's monetary policy U-turn?
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 15:12
    Bill Miller Predicts That China to Drive Next Bitcoin Rally
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bill Miller IV, a portfolio manager at Miller Value Partners, has predicted that China could be the driving force behind the next Bitcoin rally.

    This comes after the Financial Times reported that the People’s Bank of China would start cutting interest rates in order to shore up the country's struggling economy.

    This, according to Miller, could be the catalyst that pushes the Bitcoin price substantially higher.

    As of now, the industry consensus appears to be that the U.S. potentially creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve could be the ultimate catalyst that the bulls need to outperform in 2025. Last month, he criticized Bloomberg's anti-Bitcoin op-ed, arguing that Bitcoin critics had been wrong for 15 years.

    Back in March, he predicted that a corporate owner of the reserve currency (MicroStrategy) could become the biggest financial services company in the world, outpacing the likes of JPMorgan.

    In October, the 74-year-old investment legend told Forbes Australia that his average Bitcoin purchasing price was just $700. He also predicted that the lion's share of advisors will start recommending allocating up to 3% of one's assets to the flagship cryptocurrency.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

