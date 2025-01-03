Advertisement
    Scaramucci Is More Bullish Than Ever on Crypto

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin might be on track to top $250,000 in 2025, according to Anthony Scaramucci
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 8:12
    Scaramucci Is More Bullish Than Ever on Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
    Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital has said that his conviction in digital assets remains "stronger than ever."

    The American financier is convinced that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially surpass $250,000 this year.

    During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Scaramucci recalled that he was having a "very rough time" back in December 2022 when the price of the leading cryptocurrency plunged to $16,000. "A lot of people thought that we had made a bad investment in Bitcoin. So we were dunces two years ago, and we are geniuses today," he recalled.

    In December, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency surged above $100,000 for the first time. This came after he opined that Bitcoin was still "very early" despite its impressive price gains in 2024.

    Scaramucci said that he had a substantial portion of his personal net in Bitcoin during the aforementioned interview. He argued that it worked for him because he does not actively track its day-to-date moves, which makes him less susceptible to high volatility.

    Speaking of the $100,000 milestone, Scaramucci said that it was "important" since it is a signal that the cryptocurrency is ready for prime-time institutional investing.

    However, he is convinced that the above-mentioned milestone should have been reached years ago following the approval of futures-based Bitcoin ETFs. However, the SEC delayed the approval of post-based ETFs, which likely surpassed the price of Bitcoin, according to Scaramucci.

    As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee has also predicted that the Bitcoin price could surge to $250,000.

    Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," sees Bitcoin hitting $350,000.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Anthony Scaramucci
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

