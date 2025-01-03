Scaramucci Is More Bullish Than Ever on Crypto

Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital has said that his conviction in digital assets remains "stronger than ever."
The American financier is convinced that the price of the leading cryptocurrency could potentially surpass $250,000 this year.
During a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Scaramucci recalled that he was having a "very rough time" back in December 2022 when the price of the leading cryptocurrency plunged to $16,000. "A lot of people thought that we had made a bad investment in Bitcoin. So we were dunces two years ago, and we are geniuses today," he recalled.
In December, the price of the flagship cryptocurrency surged above $100,000 for the first time. This came after he opined that Bitcoin was still "very early" despite its impressive price gains in 2024.
Scaramucci said that he had a substantial portion of his personal net in Bitcoin during the aforementioned interview. He argued that it worked for him because he does not actively track its day-to-date moves, which makes him less susceptible to high volatility.
Speaking of the $100,000 milestone, Scaramucci said that it was "important" since it is a signal that the cryptocurrency is ready for prime-time institutional investing.
However, he is convinced that the above-mentioned milestone should have been reached years ago following the approval of futures-based Bitcoin ETFs. However, the SEC delayed the approval of post-based ETFs, which likely surpassed the price of Bitcoin, according to Scaramucci.
As reported by U.Today, Fundstrat's Tom Lee has also predicted that the Bitcoin price could surge to $250,000.
Meanwhile, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," sees Bitcoin hitting $350,000.
