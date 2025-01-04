'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author 'So Bullish' on Bitcoin as 'Giant Market Crash Here'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor, entrepreneur and the author of the popular classic book on finances “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has delivered big news in his today’s X post.

Kiyosaki believes that a “giant market crash” has arrived, but he remains bullish on Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki "so bullish on Bitcoin" as "giant market crash" arrives

Kiyosaki stunned the community with a statement that the markets are experiencing a “giant crash.” His explanation for this situation is that the Fed Reserve, Treasury, banks and Wall Street continue to print money and this “makes things worse.”

He stated that when the aforementioned entities print “fake money,” the rich, who own “real assets” only increase their wealth, while those who save fresh-printed “fake money” “get poorer due to inflation and taxes.”

Advertisement

GIANT MARKET CRASH here.

Q: How can I be so bullish on gold, silver, and Bitcoin?

A: Because the idiots running the Fed, Treasury, Banks, and Wall Strret only know how to print money, which makes things worse.



FYI: When fake money is printed the rich, who own real assets get… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 3, 2025

For this very reason, Kiyosaki said that he remains “so bullish” but not only on Bitcoin, but also on gold and silver — he considers all of them to be safe-haven assets to rely on during difficult times for markets and the economy. “Save Bitcoin,” he tweeted.

Kiyosaki first began to cite the reason the U.S. government printed U.S. dollars for huge Bitcoin growth in the future back in 2020, when the pandemic struck the world. The U.S., along with other large countries, began supporting households and businesses by issuing financial assistance. Households received “survival checks” of $1,200.

Bitcoin to $350,000 in 2025, per Kiyosaki

In December 2024, Robert Kiyosaki astounded the community by saying that he expects the world’s largest crypto, Bitcoin, so skyrocket to $350,000 in 2025. Since then, he has twice made the same prediction, doubling down on it.

In a tweet this week, already in 2025, the financial expert slightly adjusted his prediction, sharing that he expects Bitcoin to soar to a minimum of $175,000 and may after that extend the surge to the aforementioned $350,000 price level.

MY PRICE PREDICTION

for BITCOIN 2025:



$175,000 to $350,000



Happy New Year — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 2, 2025

The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author is betting on the newly elected U.S. leader who promised that the U.S. will embrace Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and will create a strategic Bitcoin reserve, buying BTC over the next four years of his presidency.

That prediction came as the Bitcoin community celebrates a 16-year anniversary of mining the Bitcoin Genesis block. The mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin by mining the first block Jan. 3, 2009.