    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for January 1

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can second part of week become bullish for SHIB?
    Wed, 1/01/2025 - 14:17
    SHIB Price Prediction for January 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Most of the coins remain in the red zone at the beginning of 2025, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00002071 and the resistance of $0.00002151.

    As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.00002053. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000020 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bearish. If the rate falls below the $0.00002095 level, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.000018 mark.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002124 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

