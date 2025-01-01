SHIB Price Prediction for January 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins remain in the red zone at the beginning of 2025, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $0.00002071 and the resistance of $0.00002151.

As most of the ATR has been passed, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen today.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the nearest level of $0.00002053. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $0.000020 range soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bearish. If the rate falls below the $0.00002095 level, traders may witness an ongoing correction to the $0.000018 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002124 at press time.