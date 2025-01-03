Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Achieves Initial 2025 Breakout With 22% Price Surge: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano (ADA) now trading above $1
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 14:20
    Cardano (ADA) Achieves Initial 2025 Breakout With 22% Price Surge: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Cardano (ADA), the ninth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has begun 2025 with a strong rise, up more than 22% and surpassing the key $1 level for the first time since Dec. 18, 2024. This significant price movement represents Cardano's first breakout in the new year.

    The upward momentum for ADA began Jan. 1, 2025, when the price was at a low of $0.837. From there, Cardano steadily climbed, breaking past the daily simple moving average (SMA 50) barrier at $0.983. This barrier had previously capped ADA's price at the close of 2024, making its breach significant.

    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView 

    The rally subsequently gained momentum, culminating in highs of $1.10 in today's trading session.  This technical breakout has fueled bullish sentiment, with ADA now poised to continue its upward trajectory if it sustains momentum.

    If ADA closes today’s session in green, it will mark three consecutive days of gains to start the year. The price increase comes as the broader crypto market shows signs of recovery, with major assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum also posting gains in recent sessions. However, Cardano's performance stands out due to its decisive break past the key $1 level as well as its double-digit percentage gain.

    What's next for ADA price?

    At the time of writing, ADA was up 12.37% in the last 24 hours to $1.07 and up 22% weekly.

    With ADA holding above $1, the next challenge will be to maintain this level and build further momentum. The next key barrier levels to watch include $1.12 and $1.18, while immediate support is anticipated for the 50-day SMA around $0.983 ahead of key support at $0.82 and $0.76.

    If Cardano can maintain its current rise, it could set the stage for a strong first quarter in 2025. Already expectations are in place for the Plomin hard fork in Q1, 2025. The Chang upgrade was successfully implemented last year, introducing on-chain decision-making to Cardano mainnet.

    In late December, the governance action for the Cardano mainnet Plomin hard fork was submitted on-chain; its ratification and enactment are anticipated to happen between Jan. 4 and 29, 2025.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

