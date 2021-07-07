NFT Team Valuart Launches Auction for Banksy-Inspired 'Spike': Details

Valuart is going to mint an exclusive licensed NFT based on Banksy's 'Spike' to introduce its services

Launched by crypto enthusiasts Etan Genini, Vittorio Grigòlo, and Michele Fiscalini, Valuart project is tasked with selling licensed non-fungible tokens based on world-famous artworks. Its inaugural drop will be dedicated to the painting by iconic street artist Banksy.

Valuart NFT marketplace starts operations: first drop announced

According to the exclusive press release shared with U.Today, Valuart NFT marketplace schedules its first-ever auction. Within this drop, the non-fungible token based on Banksy's Spike will be auctioned.

Image by Valuart

This work by Banksy is owned by Vittorio Grigòlo, one of Valuart's co-founders and globally recognized tenor. In the Valuart metaverse, Spike appears as a computer-generated image (CGI).

Mr. Grigòlo is excited about the role Valuart is going to play in the NFT corner and its mission to revolutionize the whole segment of digital tokenized artworks:

I’m thrilled to participate in this project and use my voice to create a magical atmosphere for the rebirth of this extraordinary piece of art I discovered more than a decade ago. I cannot wait to share this amazing creation with the public

The new NFT marketplace adheres to unique authorization model where the authenticity of every art is protected by a sophisticated blockchain-based design.

Selling digital collectibles for charity

Once the owner confirms the authenticity of this or that object, Valuart mints a Digital Original (an elaborated digital “clone”) on a blockchain. It represents an accurate avatar of a chosen picture.

As stressed by the Valuart team, its first NFT auction will support charity initiatives. 50% of all proceeds raised will be directed to recognized charity foundations.

As covered by U.Today previously, selling NFTs for charity becomes more and more common for leading digital collectibles' ecosystems.

Initiatives of such type were announced on the Bitcoin-based platform Stacks and on Tezos (XTZ) blockchain.