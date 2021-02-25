Nasdaq-listed ASIC Manufacturer Ebang to Start Mining Dogecoin and Litecoin

ASIC manufacturer Ebang to launch Dogecoin and Litecoin mining in an attempt to diversify its business

Major cryptocurrency mining hardware manufacturer Ebang is set to start mining Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC), according to its Feb. 25 press release.

The company has passed a respective resolution during today's board meeting.

This comes after Ebang announced its foray into Bitcoin mining last week.

We will develop LTC and Doge mining on the basis of our Bitcoin mining business. The development of the Business will further promote our related cryptocurrency-focused businesses and increase our revenue. We believe this move will accelerate the Company's transformation from solely a hardware manufacturer to a diversified and vertically integrated blockchain company with comprehensive involvements in the blockchain industry value chain.

CEO Dong Hu says that the move will help to transform the company into a diversified blockchain business.

The shares of Ebang International Holdings (EBON) are up 12 percent in pre-market trading.