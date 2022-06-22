Mushe (XMU) Creates New-Gen Token, Analogue of ETH, VET

Wed, 06/22/2022 - 13:07
Mushe’s XMU launches as new alternative to old-time cryptocurrencies
Mushe (XMU) Creates New-Gen Token, Analogue of ETH, VET
After a rather gloomy period in the recent crypto market crash, positivity can be felt from some crypto investors. This is partly due to the swift yet slight rebounds of many cryptocurrencies in the last couple of days and partly due to emerging hopes of potentially taking advantage of low cryptocurrency prices, to possibly earn more in the long term.

Crypto beginners and veterans are making most of this opportunity and buying a range of cryptocurrencies to build a diversified portfolio.

Ethereum (ETH) Holding Onto Its Position In The Market Despite The Crash

As the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market, Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most popular long-term investments for many crypto enthusiasts. Its native token ETH powers the Ethereum platform, all the decentralised applications (dApps) that are built on it, as well as smart contracts that run it.

Despite its high transaction costs when compared to other blockchain networks, Ethereum is still the most popular platform for building and hosting new crypto projects. The long-awaited update of Ethereum 2.0 is expected to be finalised soon, taking this blockchain platform to the next level. Once fully integrated, the merge to Ethereum 2.0 is said to significantly reduce the blockchain’s energy consumption levels.

VeChain’s (VET) Upgrade Is Now Live

Beginning in 2015 as a private consortium chain, and in 2018 launching its own mainnet, VeChain (VET) has come a long way since with its development staying strong throughout the years. As a versatile Layer-1 blockchain, VeChain aims to disrupt traditional business models, especially the supply chain.

VeChain (VET) confirmed that its upgrade to Proof-of-Authority 2.0 has just gone live. This significant consensus mechanism improvement includes several advantages that will enable the blockchain to grow in adverse environments.

Mushe (XMU) ecosystem adoption accelerates

In the rapidly expanding cryptocurrency world, the new crypto project Mushe (XMU) aims to become a financial solution for all crypto community needs and expectations. Currently, in presale, it has already attracted a great deal of attention from many new and experienced crypto investors.

The Mushe Ecosystem's native token, XMU, serves utility and governance uses. It empowers peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, platform rewards, and voting rights for holders. Furthermore, XMU will be a token that can be used to seamlessly combine fiat and cryptocurrency transactions.

The Mushe Ecosystem will use a wide range of features to provide the best possible platform user experience. Mushe Wallet, MusheSwap, MusheVerse, MusheChat, and Mushe NFTs will be available to all community members.

While all these 3 cryptocurrencies could be great potential additions to your portfolio and help you build the best crypto wallet, it is always essential to make investment decisions based on thorough research and analysis.

