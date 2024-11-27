    MSTR to Bring $544 Million to Shareholders Each Day Thanks to Bitcoin, Michael Saylor Says

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor promises half a billion in Bitcoin profits to MSTR holders per day
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 15:06
    Wed, 27/11/2024 - 15:06
    Michael Saylor, renowned Bitcoin supporter, founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy business software firm, has taken to his X account to publish a new tweet about the recent Bitcoin yields earned by his company thanks to buying and holding BTC long-term.

    Saylor tweeted that thanks to the recent surge of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, the holders of MSTR are in for some crazy profits in daily terms.

    $544 million in Bitcoin profits each day

    Michael Saylor tweeted that last week, MicroStrategy’s treasury operations with Bitcoin delivered 12.3% of Bitcoin yield. This provided approximately 40,738 BTC to the company’s shareholders, which roughly means – 5,820 BTC per day in yields on the MSTR shares they hold.

    That happened before Thursday last week, when Bitcoin surged first to $93,500 and then went higher, reaching the most recent all-time high at the $99,655 price mark on Friday. As BTC went up to over $93,500, Saylor tweeted that the Bitcoin yields for shareholders would bring $3.8 billion for the week, which equates to $544 million of yields per day thanks to the rapid Bitcoin price increase.

    As reported by U.Today, on November 25, the company announced a mammoth-sized purchase of 55,500 BTC worth approximately $5.4 billion. On November 8, MicroStrategy stunned the community by acquiring $4.6 billion in BTC. Therefore, lately, the company has accumulated a mind-blowing $10 billion equivalent of the flagship cryptocurrency. It now holds 386,700 BTC in total valued at $21.9 billion.

    In a recent comment, Saylor defended his company’s Bitcoin bet, responding to the venture capitalist Jason Calacanis, who likened MicroStrategy’s BTC strategy to “meme stock madness” and questioned why would anyone like to buy an 80 cent worth of Bitcoin for $1, referring to MSTR. Saylor responded, saying that Bitcoin "represents the digital transformation of capital” and MicroStrategy is helping to accelerate this transformation.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy
