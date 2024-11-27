Bitcoin to Hit $1.0 Million After $0.1 Million, Samson Mow Insists

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow, JAN3 boss and a vocal Bitcoin advocate, has doubled down on his earlier forecast of Bitcoin reaching the $1 million price level in the near future. This time, he quoted a famous movie on the topic of financial markets, which describes the event that largely triggered the creation of Bitcoin — “The Big Short.”

In the meantime, Bitcoin has lost roughly 6.35% after surging to a new record peak last Friday. So far, it has failed the expectations of the community of seeing it break above $100,000 quickly.

"$0.1 million, then $1.0 million"

The JAN3 chief executive addressed the global Bitcoin community with a tweet, in which he doubled down on his earlier $1 million BTC price prediction within the next year. This time, Mow tweeted that he certainly expects “$0.1M then $1.0M,” adding a quote from “The Big Short” movie that talks about the collapse of the mortgage loan market in 2008. The movie was based on true events, when a few traders, including Michael Burry, shorted that market, betting on its crash.

So far, the world’s bellwether cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, is changing hands at $93,500 after partly paring its losses, faced after the massive 8% price decline on Monday. Mow then tweeted that a “Black Friday Bitcoin sale” had started, offering the community to stock up on BTC on the dip.

Advertisement

Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist, tweeted that he has already planned a $100,000 Bitcoin party at his house on one of the last days of December and of 2024, as he expects BTC to reach that much-anticipated price mark by then, either in November or December.

"Nocoiner mind is not ready for 6 figure Bitcoin"

Analyst Charles Edwards, the founder and CEO of the Capriole Investments fund, revealed why he believes Bitcoin failed to step over the $100,000 mark. Mentioning the recent 25% daily MSTR collapse recently, he pointed out that a lot of traders are selling BTC now. Besides, he reckons, the minds of the masses, who are mostly “nocoiners,” are not ready for Bitcoin to go beyond $100,000. This price level is “the biggest sell wall ever.”

However, he stated that BTC will definitely be back to pass $100,000 with effort, and he said that after that, “the next $100,000 will happen in weeks.”