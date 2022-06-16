Miners Selling Their Bitcoin Is Bullish Signal, Nic Carter Explains

News
Thu, 06/16/2022 - 13:48
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Recent stats prove Carter's thesis
Miners Selling Their Bitcoin Is Bullish Signal, Nic Carter Explains
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In the latest episode of Anthony Pompiliano's "Best Business Show," guest expert Nic Carter, a well-known Bitcoin maximalist and partner at Castle Island Ventures, shared a number of insights, explaining how miners selling their Bitcoin is a bullish signal.

According to Carter, at the moment when miners start selling their assets, cryptocurrency market participants should expect another market decline, similar in cause and nature to what they may have seen in 2018-2019, when the price of Bitcoin fell to $3,000. In his opinion, that drop was caused directly by the liquidations of miners who could not afford to keep unprofitable positions on their balance sheets and, as a consequence, were forced to liquidate and be bought out by their more affluent competitors.

Nic Carter also stated, citing the Bitcoin Treasuries portal, that miners currently own a total of 40,000 to 50,000 Bitcoins and that their being forced to sell their coins has not yet come to an end, but it will definitely happen. It is when miners start selling out that we can catch the real bottom of the market, Carter summed up in his speech.

Stats prove the thesis

Source: Coinmetrics

At the same time, according to Coinmetrics, a platform specializing in crypto analytics, there was a record net inflow of Bitcoin to exchanges by miners at the $20,000 mark for Bitcoin. Correlating this fact with the words of Nic Carter—that large sales of miners will mean the bottom signal for Bitcoin—and considering the fact that the $20,000 level has not been broken through, one might wonder if the fall is over, or should we expect a continuation of the downward trend?

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/16/2022 - 16:07
Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
06/16/2022 - 15:51
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
06/16/2022 - 15:28
Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov