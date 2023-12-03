Advertisement
Mind-Blowing Bitcoin (BTC) $600 Million of Shorts Destroyed as Price Hits $39,700

article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin successfully broke local resistance level at conquered $39,000 price range
Sun, 12/03/2023 - 09:57
Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed an extraordinary liquidation series where approximately $600 million worth of short positions were liquidated in a single candle. This explosive price action pushed BTC's price to a staggering $39,700, a move that left the cryptocurrency community both stunned and elated.

The chart, courtesy of Will Clemente, indicates a trading pattern reminiscent of the September/October 2020 period. Clemente hints at the possibility of this upward trend culminating in a significant price movement or "pop," suggesting that the current momentum could be the precursor to a more pronounced price shift. The market appears to be in a state of tension, with the potential for either a continuation of this bullish trend or a sharp reversal if certain thresholds are met.

ETHUSD
ETH/USD Chart by TradingView

Diving into the liquidation data, we observe a substantial amount of capital wiped out in the derivatives market. The figures are staggering, with BTC and ETH at the forefront, showing liquidations of $36.23 million and $32.50 million, respectively, within a 24-hour frame. These numbers reflect the amount of losses bears had to take after the most recent plunge.

The largest single liquidation order, as shown on OKX for BTC-USDT-SWAP, was valued at $1.96 million, exemplifying the high stakes involved in cryptocurrency trading.

The real-time liquidations are also raising eyebrows, with symbols like ORDIUSDT and ETHUSDT being notable standouts. Large liquidations like the one we've seen are only a result of uncontrolled usage of leverage and margin trading, quite popular among beginner traders and investors who are not familiar with the basics of risk management.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

