    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And 'Unlimited Supply Cryptos' to 'Dot-Com Bubble'

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent Bloomberg expert has made major statement about Dogecoin vs Bitcoin
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 15:08
    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And ‘Unlimited Supply Cryptos’ to ‘Dot-Com Bubble’
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone has published an X post about Bitcoin, Dogecoin and “2.4 million of so-called cryptocurrencies.”

    McGlone made a stunning prediction about Dogecoin and other small-cap altcoins.

    "2.4 million Bitcoin wannabes" and Dogecoin vs BTC

    Mike McGlone’s message to the crypto community on X is about altcoins and meme coins in particular. He has referred to both as “Bitcoin wannabes” of which, as he pointed out, there are 2.4 million in the market now.

    Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And 'Unlimited Supply Cryptos' to 'Dot-Com Bubble'
    Breaking: MicroStrategy Buys More Than 1,000 BTC as Benchmark Announces Massive Price Target
    Savvy Trader Peter Brandt: 'I Own Bitcoin and SOL,' But There's a Big Catch
    Ripple Advocate Deaton Stresses Importance of Regulatory Clarity for Ripple in US

    He has called all them “so-called cryptocurrencies”, stating that Dogecoin is one of them and that “future generations may look back upon them akin to the dot-com bubble.”

    Bloomberg’s expert pointed out that Dogecoin, which boasts a market capitalization of $68 billion, has “1,999 inklings.” He also called DOGE and similar cryptocurrencies “unlimited supply cryptos” which are going to compete with Bitcoin (limited to only 21 million with more than 19 million coins mined already) and precious metals – silver, gold, platinum, and palladium, which, aside from gold, belong to the Platinum Group Metals.

    Related
    Bitcoin Targets New ATH in January: Top Analyst Reveals Pattern
    Mon, 01/06/2025 - 14:51
    Bitcoin Targets New ATH in January: Top Analyst Reveals Pattern
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin to $175,000 - $350,000 in 2025 per Robert Kiyosaki 

    On New Year’s Eve, the renowned investor and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki made a bold Bitcoin price prediction, saying that in 2025 he expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to spike to a minimum of $175,000 and perhaps even extend growth 2x, which is $350,000.

    Thus, he doubled down on his $350,000 price forecast made earlier in December. Over the weekend, Kiyosaki revealed that the biggest market crash had arrived, therefore he urged the community to save Bitcoin, silver, and gold. On Friday, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” best-selling book tweeted that BTC had make him rich and will make even richer. He intends to continue buying BTC since this asset keeps going up even during market crashes.

    Kiyosaki frequently refers to money printing conducted by the Federal Reserve and US Treasury, calling that “fake money” printing. He pointed out that those who save “fake money” become poorer, while those who save “real assets”, such as Bitcoin, silver, and gold, become wealthier.

    Today, Bitcoin managed to regain the $99,000 level after a substantial increase overnight. By now, Bitcoin has recovered above the $101,000 price level.

    #Mike McGlone #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

