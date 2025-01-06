Mike McGlone Likens DOGE And ‘Unlimited Supply Cryptos’ to ‘Dot-Com Bubble’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone has published an X post about Bitcoin, Dogecoin and “2.4 million of so-called cryptocurrencies.”

McGlone made a stunning prediction about Dogecoin and other small-cap altcoins.

"2.4 million Bitcoin wannabes" and Dogecoin vs BTC

Mike McGlone’s message to the crypto community on X is about altcoins and meme coins in particular. He has referred to both as “Bitcoin wannabes” of which, as he pointed out, there are 2.4 million in the market now.

He has called all them “so-called cryptocurrencies”, stating that Dogecoin is one of them and that “future generations may look back upon them akin to the dot-com bubble.”

Bloomberg’s expert pointed out that Dogecoin, which boasts a market capitalization of $68 billion, has “1,999 inklings.” He also called DOGE and similar cryptocurrencies “unlimited supply cryptos” which are going to compete with Bitcoin (limited to only 21 million with more than 19 million coins mined already) and precious metals – silver, gold, platinum, and palladium, which, aside from gold, belong to the Platinum Group Metals.

Bitcoin to $175,000 - $350,000 in 2025 per Robert Kiyosaki

On New Year’s Eve, the renowned investor and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki made a bold Bitcoin price prediction, saying that in 2025 he expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to spike to a minimum of $175,000 and perhaps even extend growth 2x, which is $350,000.

Thus, he doubled down on his $350,000 price forecast made earlier in December. Over the weekend, Kiyosaki revealed that the biggest market crash had arrived, therefore he urged the community to save Bitcoin, silver, and gold. On Friday, the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” best-selling book tweeted that BTC had make him rich and will make even richer. He intends to continue buying BTC since this asset keeps going up even during market crashes.

Kiyosaki frequently refers to money printing conducted by the Federal Reserve and US Treasury, calling that “fake money” printing. He pointed out that those who save “fake money” become poorer, while those who save “real assets”, such as Bitcoin, silver, and gold, become wealthier.

Today, Bitcoin managed to regain the $99,000 level after a substantial increase overnight. By now, Bitcoin has recovered above the $101,000 price level.