Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin May Face Investor Shift Toward Gold in 2025, Mike McGlone Warns

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bloomberg's expert reveals Bitcoin-vs.-gold prospects for next year
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 15:52
    A
    A
    A
    Bitcoin May Face Investor Shift Toward Gold in 2025, Mike McGlone Warns
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Mike McGlone, the chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his official account on the X social media network (widely known as Twitter in the past) to share his take on the likely pivot that the gold-Bitcoin rivalry may take in the approaching 2025.

    Will gold surpass Bitcoin in 2025?

    Mike McGlone has shared recent data provided by Bitcoin Intelligence regarding gold reaching a peak of 26%, up this year, as of Dec. 30. This bullish momentum suggests that next year, the most popular precious metal may outperform the S&P 500 index.

    McGlone pointed out that odds are that gold may also draw investors from the stock market and “have the upper hand,” “especially if Bitcoin has peaked” this year.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    XRP on Verge of 25% Rise on New Year's Eve, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call

    He also noted that gold will attract investors from crypto, including Bitcoin, in 2025.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 10:51
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Tether FUD suppressing Bitcoin price, analyst says

    Currently, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is changing hands below $100,000. Still, over the past 24 hours, it has managed to regain more than 3% and reach the $95,500 zone.

    As reported by U.Today earlier, top cryptocurrency analyst Michael van de Poppe has named the Tether FUD that is currently circulating the crypto market as the main reason why the Bitcoin price is unable to go back above $100,000.

    On Dec. 30, the European authorities implemented new crypto regulatory rules that assume strong compliance, and many expect Tether’s stablecoin, USDT, not to fit into these new regulatory rules. Therefore, many are spreading speculation that the most popular stablecoin would be delisted from European exchanges. However, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has refuted those rumors, assuring that Europe will not call USDT illegal on its markets.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Mike McGlone
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 31, 2024 - 15:20
    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    CoinEx Charity Deploys Third Starlink Unit in the Philippines
    LBank Interview with Murad Mahmudov: Why Memecoins Will Dominate 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin May Face Investor Shift Toward Gold in 2025, Mike McGlone Warns
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Makes Epic Comeback, But There's a Catch
    Galaxy Reveals 2025 Price Targets for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD