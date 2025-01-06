Advertisement
    Bitcoin Targets New ATH in January: Top Analyst Reveals Pattern

    Yuri Molchan
    Major analyst expects Bitcoin to hit new historic peak this month if it can surpass this crucial level
    Mon, 6/01/2025 - 14:51
    Bitcoin Targets New ATH in January: Top Analyst Reveals Pattern
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Top cryptocurrency trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe has revealed that Bitcoin may skyrocket back above $100,000 and then reach a new all-time high as early as this month. The world’s biggest cryptocurrency has three weeks to accomplish that.

    But before it happens, the analyst said, Bitcoin first needs to surpass “the crucial breakout level.”

    Bitcoin targets "crucial breakout level" and new ATH

    Michael van de Poppe tweeted that Bitcoin is targeting an upward jump in an attempt to surpass “the crucial breakout level” at roughly $100,000. Once this price line is left behind, we may see the digital gold reach a new all-time high later this month.

    On the chart published by van de Poppe, Bitcoin is approaching an important breakout level, showing the unraveling of a potential bullish trend. It also shows a “zone of interest” where substantial trading activity occurred, and now it can potentially lead to a Bitcoin breakout.

    Historically, Bitcoin tends to perform best of all in the first quarter of a year; therefore, if the current bullish trend continues and BTC surpasses $100,000 once again, a breakout followed by a new all-time high may be reached as early as this month already, Poppe hints.

    Hold on to Bitcoin, Robert Kiyosaki says

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned investor, entrepreneur and author of the famous book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has tweeted that a prediction he made in his book began to come true in 2013.

    He predicted that a wave of the "biggest market crashes" was coming based on "the incompetence of the PHDs at the Fed and Treasury, and Wall Street." Rather than deciphering PHD as a "doctor of philosophy," Kiyosaki says that these letters stand for "Poor, Helpless and Desperate."

    Kiyosaki says that now the markets are in for “a giant global crash” and strongly advises buying and holding Bitcoin, as well as physical gold and silver — assets he believes to be safe havens.

    On Saturday, Kiyosaki published a similar tweet, saying that a giant market crash had arrived. He stated that he remains bullish on Bitcoin, silver and gold, adding that the crash is happening because the government is printing “fake money,” and those who save it become poorer, while those who buy “real assets” — Bitcoin, gold and silver — grow richer.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
