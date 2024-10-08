Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Michael Saylor steps into Bitcoin arena once again, as MicroStrategy stock surges toward new all-time high, fueled by his relentless bullish stance on BTC
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 15:38
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and entrepreneur known for his deep admiration for Bitcoin, issued a new post regarding the major cryptocurrency. Saylor, with his unconventional approach to social media, issues a post about Bitcoin every day, and sometimes they amuse or confuse, but the message is always the same - bullish on BTC. 

    Advertisement

    This time, the business man, using artificial intelligence, projected himself into a gladiatorial arena in a suit of armor with the Bitcoin logo and captioned it with the message "Step into the Arena." One may translate it as Saylor's invitation to the general public to join 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High
    Ripple CTO Dispels XRP Community Doubts on RLUSD Stablecoin
    SEC Sued by Crypto Giant
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again

    Interestingly, all of this is happening while MicroStrategy's (MSTR) stock is tearing up the price chart on its way to a new all-time high. Trading at $194.63 per share, MSTR has managed to break out of the multi-month consolidation that began in March of this year. MicroStrategy stock is up 13.91% since the beginning of October. 

    Advertisement

    24 years later

    The only visible ceiling for MSTR right now seems to be the $200 high that was set over six months ago. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If, or rather when, it is breached, the next target for MicroStrategy will be the old all-time high of $333, set almost 24 years ago in March 2020.

    The success for MSTR is well known and quite simple, as 252,220 BTC are comfortably sitting in the company's Reserves, and with an average price of about $39,300, it has already made a profit of 59.7%, or about $5.93 billion. 

    #MicroStrategy #MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:33
    Aptos (APT) Becomes Best Performer in Top 100 Again: Possible Reasons
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Oct 8, 2024 - 15:12
    Bitcoin Last Traded at One Cent This Day 14 Years Ago
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Fest 2024 to Highlight Bitcoin, Stablecoin Payments, and Regulatory Advances Across Africa
    House of ZK Virtual Conference 1.0 - Deliberating on the Future of ZK
    Metis Fest is Coming to Bangkok to Supercharge the Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Invited to Bitcoin Arena as MSTR Aims for All-Time High
    Aptos (APT) Becomes Best Performer in Top 100 Again: Possible Reasons
    Bitcoin Last Traded at One Cent This Day 14 Years Ago
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD