    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $64K Following Saylor's "Winning" Message

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    With Bitcoin reclaiming $64,000, Saylor says that largest cryptocurrency is 'winning'
    Mon, 7/10/2024 - 14:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reclaims $64K Following Saylor’s “Winning” Message
    Former MicroStraregy CEO Michael Saylor has stepped up his social media game by taking to the X platform to declare that Bitcoin is “winning.”

    The confident social media statement came amid Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally.

    The leading cryptocurrency has added 2.3% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. The flagship cryptocurrency has managed to regain the $64,000 level. It is changing hands at $64,101 on the Binance exchange. 

    As reported by U.Today, the leading cryptocurrency is on track to experience heightened volatility due to the release of important macroeconomic data, including the consumer price index (CPI) rate for September. 

    Is Bitcoin actually winning? 

    Bitcoin is up 52.6% on the year-over-year basis. 

    However, the cryptocurrency is still down 13% from its all-time high. 

    Bitcoiners recently ended up facing some mockery from gold bugs, including nemesis Peter Schiff, after the lustrous metals started effortlessly logging new record highs while seemingly leaving its digital rival in the dust. 

    Recently, Bitcoin has been on a winning streak following the Federal Reserve’s higher-than-expected rate cut.

    However, it remains to be seen whether Bitcoin will actually manage to reclaim its record high that was achieved due to the ETF-induced market exuberance in early 2024.

