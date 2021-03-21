MicroStrategy CEO Says His Mission Is to Fix Balance Sheets of the World

News
Sun, 03/21/2021 - 18:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor is focused on fixing the balance sheets of the world with Bitcoin
MicroStrategy CEO Says His Mission Is to Fix Balance Sheets of the World
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor believes that his ultimate mission is fixing the balance sheets of the world with Bitcoin, according to his recently published interview with Time.

As for his legacy, the billionaire prides himself on the fact that MicroStrategy was the first non-crypto public company to invest in Bitcoin.

After getting into the top cryptocurrency last August, MicroStrategy currently holds 91,326 BTC that are worth $5.2 billion.    

A $1.5 billion tweet   

The likes of Square and Tesla have followed MicroStrategy’s suit. As reported by U.Today, Saylor started pitching Bitcoin to Tesla CEO Elon Musk back in December. On Feb. 8, the e-car maker shocked Wall Street by betting $1.5 billion on Bitcoin.           

In his interview, Saylor declined to comment on whether or not they had any closed-door conversations with Musk that extend beyond the tweet.

As a public-company CEO, I can’t comment on any conversation I would have with another public-company officer. It’s against business etiquette.

However, he does believe that the Twitter exchange impacted the decision to convert a significant portion of Tesla’s cash to Bitcoin.

“A new paradigm”

After describing Bitcoin as the “Google of money,” Saylor also went on to compare its invention to electricity: 

Thomas Kuhn said when you come up with a new paradigm, a completely utterly revolutionary way to see the world, the establishment doesn’t normally accept it.

He believes that a new generation will embrace Bitcoin unless there is some black swan event that accelerates this process.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

