    Justin Sun Reveals Surprising Recent TRX-BTC Correlation: Details

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 26/04/2025 - 9:24
    Tron founder claims that TRX = BTC
    Justin Sun Reveals Surprising Recent TRX-BTC Correlation: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, has taken to his account on the X social media network to share a surprising statement about Tron’s native crypto TRX and the world’s primary cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

    Sun highlighted a correlation of TRX to Bitcoin and proudly shared it in his X post.

    TRX=BTC: Justin Sun

    Sun drew the crypto community’s attention to an X post published by the user @0xKingsKuan, an ambassador of the Tron Foundation, with 102,700 X followers. The post shared on-chain data provided by IntoTheBlock about a rising correlation between Tron’s TRX coin and Bitcoin.

    TRX’s correlation with Bitcoin is much higher than with Ethereum, Tether’s USDT, Dogecoin, Avalanche and Chainlink. With BTC, it is the highest — 0.37. AVAX comes second here with TRX correlated to it at 0.16. In the cases of the other cryptos here, this metric shows a negative correlation. This data is shown over the past 30 days.

    @0xKingsKuan stated that TRX is no longer just a native token of the Tron chain. He highlighted the expansion of the Tron ecosystem over the past few years, including the launch of USDT on the Tron chain, the release of its own stablecoin USDD, and SUN.io — a platform linked to Justin Sun for launching cryptocurrencies.

    Justin Sun summarized this in a concise tweet, stating that TRX is equal to Bitcoin now: “TRX=BTC.”

    Sun and "MSTR" wallet register for dinner with U.S. president

    This week, the U.S. president Donald Trump has announced a private dinner with top investors into his meme coin TRUMP, making the coin’s price skyrocket by more than 50%.

    On Friday, analytics X account @lookonchain reported that Justin Sun had registered for that dinner by purchasing 1,176,803 TRUMP coins valued roughly at $14.32 million. Sun’s wallet is number one of that list, with a wallet named MSTR named as the one with the 10th largest TRUMP holdings. A question rises if this wallet could belong to Michael Saylor or his company Strategy.

    In 2019, Sun already won a charitable auction for launch with Warren Buffett for offering a bid of $4.5 million. Sun was able to bring along several top figures from the crypto world, including Litecoin founder Charlie Lee, eToro CEO Yoni Assia. CZ, who was still the Binance CEO back then, was unable to join them, though Sun invited him. During lunch, Sun presented Buffett with a smartphone loaded with BTC and TRX.

    #TRON News #Bitcoin
