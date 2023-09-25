MicroStrategy Buys Another $147 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Mon, 09/25/2023 - 12:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has announced acquisition of additional 5,445 BTC, purchase amounting to approximately $147.3 million
MicroStrategy Buys Another $147 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

MicroStrategy, a major player in the business intelligence sphere, has significantly increased its stake in Bitcoin, acquiring an additional 5,445 BTC. 

This move comes as part of the company's continuing strategy to invest in the leading cryptocurrency, affirming its strong belief in the digital asset's potential value. 

MicroStrategy purchased the additional coins for approximately $147.3 million, with an average price of $27,053 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing.

$4.68 billion Bitcoin stash 

MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries accumulated the additional Bitcoin between Aug. 1 and Sept. 24, bringing their total holdings to an impressive 158,245 BTC. 

Related
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves Massive Amount of ETH to Coinbase

These were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $4.68 billion, with an average price of $29,582 per Bitcoin. MicroStrategy continues to hold more Bitcoin than any other public company in the world. 

Saylor's unwavering faith  

Former CEO Michael Saylor, who stepped down a year ago but still holds significant sway as the executive chairman, has long been a proponent of Bitcoin, with his cryptocurrency ventures gaining widespread attention. 

There have been periods of critical scrutiny, particularly when the Bitcoin bubble burst, and questions arose about the ramifications for MicroStrategy given its substantial investments funded by debt. 

Moreover, impairment losses due to accounting rule applications have cast shadows over the company's financial optics.

#Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Sees Explosive 700% Surge in Fund Inflows, While Ripple Payments Gains Traction
09/25/2023 - 14:22
XRP Sees Explosive 700% Surge in Fund Inflows, While Ripple Payments Gains Traction
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Here Is How Cardano Community Voted in Project Catalyst Fund 10
09/25/2023 - 14:06
Here Is How Cardano Community Voted in Project Catalyst Fund 10
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image New XRP, ADA Futures Listing to Be Made by Binance: Details
09/25/2023 - 13:28
New XRP, ADA Futures Listing to Be Made by Binance: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide