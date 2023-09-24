Weekend Bitcoin Volatility Hits Shockingly Low Levels

Sun, 09/24/2023 - 09:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency sector currently navigating through uncharted territories as Bitcoin, preeminent digital currency, exhibits unparalleled low level of volatility
Weekend Bitcoin Volatility Hits Shockingly Low Levels
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency sector is experiencing an unusual phase marked by remarkably low volatility in Bitcoin, the leading digital currency.

Typically recognized for its sharp price fluctuations, Bitcoin is currently portraying stability not usually associated with the digital asset.

Investors and market analysts are closely observing this unforeseen tranquility, wondering whether it heralds a new period of stability for the cryptocurrency or is merely the calm before a more considerable storm.

Extremely low volatility

Cryptocurrency market commentators like Cryptarbitrage and Scott Melker have taken to social media to express their astonishment at Bitcoin's suppressed volatility, with the former noting that the at-the-money implied volatility (IV) is just about maintaining double digits.

Related
Coinbase Obtains EU Registration as US, UK Cracking Down on Crypto

It is currently hovering around 11%, with projections and questions arising about the possibility of it slipping below 10%. Over recent weekends, the market has been significantly quiet, a scenario described by Melker as "boring."

Volatility is a crucial aspect for traders as it offers the potential for profitable price movements, but the current scenario is causing traders to reconsider their strategies.

Bearish calm

Interestingly, there is a common association between lower volatility and bear markets, with suppressed price movements often occurring during times when prices are stagnant or in decline. As of now, Bitcoin is priced at approximately $26,567, with minor fluctuations within a $26,550 to $26,635 range over the past 24 hours.

However, it should be noted that such long periods of low volatility are usually followed by sharp price moves.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA) Celebrates 6th Anniversary of Genesis Block Creation
09/24/2023 - 09:13
Cardano (ADA) Celebrates 6th Anniversary of Genesis Block Creation
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Coinbase Obtains EU Registration as US, UK Cracking Down on Crypto
09/23/2023 - 21:37
Coinbase Obtains EU Registration as US, UK Cracking Down on Crypto
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Moonbeam (GLMR) Delegation Pioneers Getting NFT Rewards: Details
09/23/2023 - 20:22
Moonbeam (GLMR) Delegation Pioneers Getting NFT Rewards: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov