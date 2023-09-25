Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves Massive Amount of ETH to Coinbase

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has reportedly transferred a significant sum of Ethereum (ETH) to Coinbase, the leading U.S. exchange

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has transferred a significant amount of Ethereum (ETH) to the cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, according to blockchain sleuth LookOnChain.

Blockchain data indicates that Buterin deposited 400 ETH, valued at approximately $632,000, to the largest U.S. exchange, sparking speculation within the crypto community.

A routine transaction?

This event comes shortly after another substantial transfer by Buterin last month. As reported by U.Today, Buterin deposited 600 ETH, roughly equating to $1 million, to Coinbase.

The most recent transfer has resulted in a mixed response from the cryptocurrency community, with many crypto aficionados cracking jokes while speculating about the possible reasons behind such a large move.

Several community members seem to wonder if this indicates a potential strategic adjustment or a mere routine transaction.

No effect on Ether's price

Despite the ongoing speculation and discussions, the Ethereum price has remained relatively stable, currently sitting at $1,570. According to CoinGecko, Ethereum has witnessed a trading volume of over $5 billion in the last 24 hours.