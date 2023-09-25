Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Moves Massive Amount of ETH to Coinbase

Mon, 09/25/2023 - 05:28
Alex Dovbnya
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has reportedly transferred a significant sum of Ethereum (ETH) to Coinbase, the leading U.S. exchange
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has transferred a significant amount of Ethereum (ETH) to the cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, according to blockchain sleuth LookOnChain.  

Blockchain data indicates that Buterin deposited 400 ETH, valued at approximately $632,000, to the largest U.S. exchange, sparking speculation within the crypto community. 

A routine transaction? 

This event comes shortly after another substantial transfer by Buterin last month. As reported by U.Today, Buterin deposited 600 ETH, roughly equating to $1 million, to Coinbase.

The most recent transfer has resulted in a mixed response from the cryptocurrency community, with many crypto aficionados cracking jokes while speculating about the possible reasons behind such a large move. 

Was Vitalik Buterin Really Obsessed With XRP and Ripple? Ethereum Insider Ends Speculation

Several community members seem to wonder if this indicates a potential strategic adjustment or a mere routine transaction. 

No effect on Ether's price 

Despite the ongoing speculation and discussions, the Ethereum price has remained relatively stable, currently sitting at $1,570. According to CoinGecko, Ethereum has witnessed a trading volume of over $5 billion in the last 24 hours.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

