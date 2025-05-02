Advertisement
    14,140,665 XRP Now Locked in AMM Pools Amid Renewed Interests

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 20:10
    Crucial metric shows that XRP growth has extended across the DeFi space
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    With XRP’s widespread adoption growing across the DeFi ecosystem, the total amount of XRP locked in automated market maker (AMM) pools has reached 14,140,665 XRP as of May 2nd, according to the latest data from on-chain monitoring firm, XRPSCAN.

    Article image
    Source: XRPSCAN

    This marks a notable milestone for the XRP community, signaling increased liquidity provision as the demand for XRP-based DeFi platforms continues to grow significantly.

    XRP liquidity soars

    As investors are increasingly showing interest in the third-largest cryptocurrency according to market capitalization, they have continued to pump more funds into AMM protocols. AMM pools are mechanisms that allow the provision of liquidity on the XRP Ledger DEX.

    The data shows the total number of active AMM pools providing XRP liquidity has reached a massive 19,647, a significant increase of over 45% from the 13,422 AMM pools recorded at the beginning of the year.

    While the reason behind the surge in locked XRP is not clearly stated, the bullish movement can be traced to surging interest among XRP users to maximize profits through fees generated from staking activities. This shows strong confidence among XRP investors in its future potential and the ability to yield more income for holders.

    This impressive growth follows a significant rise in the number of active users on the XRPL network. Data from XRPSCAN further shows that the number of unique addresses performing XRP transactions has remained above 20,000, with the total number of transactions executed in a day surpassing 1,624,697.

    Article image
    Source: XRPSCAN

    This reflects increased interest and use of XRP as the blockchain continues to add new utilities, boosting its adoption toward reaching mainstream appeal.

    This impressive surge coincides with notable developments in the XRP ecosystem, fueling a shift in market sentiment and renewed interest among retail and institutional investors. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Amid the multiple bullish signals projected by the leading altcoin, its recent price movement has also sparked optimism among investors at a period like this that is considered to be an emerging bull market.

    Data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has traded bullishly over the last week despite showing mixed signals. As such, it has surged decently by 0.90% over the last seven days and is now sitting at $2.21 as of press time.

    #XRP #XRPL
