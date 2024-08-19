    Michael Saylor Issues Crypto Bitcoin-for-Sale Post

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    MicroStrategy chairman just hinted at a 'Buy Bitcoin' opportunity
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 15:05
    Michael Saylor Issues Crypto Bitcoin-for-Sale Post
    Michael Saylor, a vocal Bitcoin enthusiast and cofounder of MicroStrategy, posted an intriguing picture on social media platform X that sparked curiosity about the crypto space. The post lives up to the maxim, "A picture is worth a thousand words."

    Decoding Michael Saylor’s subtle message

    Interestingly, the simple black and white photo depicts the United States in the 20th century with a huge sign that reads, “For Sale, 1 BTC.” While the buildings and the bespectacled man by the signage, wearing a suit and bowler hat, typically represent an investor of that era, a Bitcoin advertisement stood out as an oddity.

    However, the picture's caption provides insight into Saylor's thoughts. The MicroStrategy chairman tagged it: “Bitcoin: 20% off. Sale ends soon.”

    This simple but clear message and picture has been subjected to various interpretations, with some asking Saylor to state explicitly whether he provided financial advice to the broader crypto community. In the recent past, Saylor had made pronouncements about Bitcoin being the future of asset reserves despite market uncertainty.

    In any case, some analysts consider the message behind the post as a clear reference to the slip in Bitcoin's price in recent days, which has seen the asset struggle to break the $60,000 level, only to drop again.

    They maintain that Saylor implied the slip in price represents a “discount” in the asset's price. It also incentivizes investors to accumulate Bitcoin before the next bullish run.

    Implications for Bitcoin investors

    Although Michael Saylor did not categorically state that his message passes as financial advice, market experts say investors in Bitcoin would do well to buy now before prices begin an upward climb.

    Saylor and his organization, MicroStrategy, have always maintained a bullish view of the world’s largest digital asset. As reported by U.Today, despite the drop in the price of Bitcoin, Saylor has insinuated a buy-the-dip opportunity with his “we are going to need a bigger truck” message.

    At the time of writing, data shows Bitcoin trading at $58,812.95, atop a 2.14% drop in the last 24 hours.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin
