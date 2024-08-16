    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Current Market Uncertainty

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Saylor's statement comes at crucial time for markets
    Fri, 16/08/2024 - 14:10
    Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin Message Amid Current Market Uncertainty
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As the cryptocurrency market faces uncertainty, Michael Saylor, chairman and cofounder of MicroStrategy, has issued a Bitcoin message expressing his belief in the crypto asset. In a tweet, Saylor declared, "Bitcoin is the Future," signaling his continued confidence in Bitcoin's long-term potential despite short-term price swings.

    Saylor's statement comes at a time when Bitcoin has seen significant volatility. BTC fell for two days straight before rising in today's trading session.

    Much of the decline occurred after the latest (July) U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data was released late Wednesday. Net outflows from U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs partly contributed to the price drop, with Grayscale's GBTC the most affected.

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 0.43% in the last 24 hours to $58,423, recovering to highs of $58,633 after its dip to lows of $56,120 in Thursday's trading session. This rebound demonstrates Bitcoin's potential to regain strength even in the face of market uncertainty, which Saylor has frequently emphasized in his support for Bitcoin.

    In a recent tweet, Saylor stated that "Bitcoin's volatility is a feature, not a bug."

    What are cryptocurrencies in for?

    Jitters about the labor market and the overall economy spiked earlier this month, when July's jobs report was worse than expected. It also raised doubts about whether the Federal Reserve should have already lowered interest rates.

    A rate cut in September, when the central bank next meets, was strongly factored in by markets, supported by inflation statistics revealed earlier this week. The consumer price index gained 0.2% monthly in July, as expected, and was up 2.9% year-on-year, which was lower than projected.

    This remains crucial as cryptocurrencies have been "sensitive" to U.S. economic data in recent months.

    The market is currently looking ahead to comments from Federal Reserve officials in the coming weeks to evaluate the perspective on the economy and interest rates - especially next week's Jackson Hole symposium.

