    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    30,000%? 60,000%? XRP gears up for biggest breakout in price history, but what's the outlook?
    Mon, 19/08/2024 - 8:52
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP, the seventh largest cryptocurrency on the market, kicked off the new week with the green candles suddenly outshining all of its top competitors. This price action reignited talk of what could be the biggest breakout in its price history.

    Advertisement

    Thus, as some may know or notice on the chart, since 2018, after XRP ended its nearly 60,000% rally in 315 days, the price of the popular cryptocurrency started to decline, but in a specific way. As one can see, a symmetrical bullish triangle pattern has been formed following the price performance of XRP over the past six years. 

    Related
    XRP Shows Massive Bullish Signal: Details
    Sun, 08/18/2024 - 10:57
    XRP Shows Massive Bullish Signal: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Sleeping: When Will It Wake Up? Solana (SOL) on Reversal Support, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Safe on $60,000?
    New Scam Warning Issues for Shiba Inu Community

    This pattern is formed when the price paints lower highs and higher lows, with two converging trend lines meeting at the apex. It suggests indecision on the market with decreasing volatility as the price approaches the apex. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Typically, the pattern signals that the price may break out in the direction of the existing trend, which, if we are still following the 2018 case, is up. This indicates a continuation of bullish momentum for XRP once the breakout occurs.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Sat, 08/17/2024 - 15:18
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Major XRP Ledger Misconception: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Judging by the XRP price chart, there is not much left before the pattern is completed. However, the end has not come this year and will probably not come in the first half of 2025 either.

    It is interesting to see where XRP could go if the triangle is indeed to be, as the cryptocurrency is already a $30 billion asset, and if it achieves even half of 2018's performance, it will be 30,000%. That means XRP's market cap could reach $9.66 trillion - something you probably did not believe could happen.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 9:46
    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 19, 2024 - 9:38
    US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Data Revision Could Spark Crypto Market Turmoil
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Over $1,000,000 in Prizes
    Holonym Foundation Emerges with $5.5 Million Seed Funding to Provide Global Digital Personhood with Human Keys
    Matrix Chain: Ushering in a Revolutionary Era for the Decentralized Finance Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance
    US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Data Revision Could Spark Crypto Market Turmoil
    XRP on Verge of Biggest Breakout in Price History: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD