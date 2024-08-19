Bitcoin Risk-Off Asset, But Samson Mow Clarifies Crucial Nuance

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Samson Mow, prominent Bitcoin maximalist and chief executive at JAN3 BTC-focused company, has taken to the X social media platform (famous as Twitter in the past) to talk about why Bitcoin is a risk-off asset and for what part of the global population it is in particular.

He also made a comment on the Bitcoin supply available on the market, specifying the type of investors who are likely to buy all of this BTC quickly.

Mow explains nuance about Bitcoin being risk-off asset

The JAN3 boss published a post to clarify which groups of investors in particular experience Bitcoin to be a risk-off asset. Mow believes that there are four types of investors for whom the world’s leading cryptocurrency is definitely an asset that carries less risk than other ones. Those investors have low time preference, they understand money, they may suffer from inflation and/or they live in countries with oppressive governments. These four factors do not necessarily have to come together for one person, though.

#Bitcoin is a risk-off asset for:



✅ People with low time preference

✅ People that understand money

✅ People suffering from inflation

✅ People living under oppressive regimes — Samson Mow (@Excellion) August 19, 2024

People with low time preference are long-term holders, and many Bitcoiners, including the famous BTC advocate and founder of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, who intends for his company to hold BTC for a minimum of 10 years. Another good example of such an investor, who also educates people on how money and investing work, is financial expert Robert Kiyosaki. Apart from being an investor and entrepreneur, he is famous for being the author of a classic book on financial literacy, “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

Aside from the above-mentioned tweet, Mow also published another one, assuming that the ability of “the plebs” (as he calls average retail investors) to absorb the Bitcoin supply circulating on the market must not be underestimated.

Robert Kiyosaki's recent Bitcoin "risk-off" message

Kiyosaki often tweets about Bitcoin. In a recent X post that came out on Sunday, the financial guru suggested that investors should convert their savings into Bitcoin (as well as gold or silver) rather than hold them in fiat currencies.

Kiyosaki reminded his X audience about the banking crisis of 2023, when several large banks in the U.S. collapsed, including Silicon Valley and Signature banks. He said that panic in the banking segment is invisible, and a bank may go bankrupt at any time, making investors lose their funds.