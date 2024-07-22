Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Soars to $68,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin supporter and a co-founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence company Michael Saylor has addressed the BTC community with a bullish tweet, while the world’s leading cryptocurrency has printed a substantial price spike.

Despite the surge above the $68,000 level earlier today, Bitcoin has lost this price peak and has been pushed back down over the past several hours.

Bitcoin surpasses S&P 500 and Nasdaq

Michael Saylor shared a diagram which shows the supremacy of Bitcoin over traditional assets and how BTC had increased since August 10, 2020 – the day, when MicroStrategy made its first ever Bitcoin purchase.

Over the past four years, the Bitcoin annualized rate of return has comprised 55% with S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices showing only 14%. While gold and silver show 5% and 2%, bonds have demonstrated -2%, according to the diagram.

“Bitcoin is the only way to get ahead,” Saylor tweeted as if reminding the community that recently the share price of MicroStrategy has also surpassed many other companies, including Nvidia.