    Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin Statement as BTC Soars to $68,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned Bitcoiner Saylor has reacted to bullish Bitcoin price action
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 15:11
    Bitcoin supporter and a co-founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence company Michael Saylor has addressed the BTC community with a bullish tweet, while the world’s leading cryptocurrency has printed a substantial price spike.

    Despite the surge above the $68,000 level earlier today, Bitcoin has lost this price peak and has been pushed back down over the past several hours.

    Bitcoin surpasses S&P 500 and Nasdaq

    Michael Saylor shared a diagram which shows the supremacy of Bitcoin over traditional assets and how BTC had increased since August 10, 2020 – the day, when MicroStrategy made its first ever Bitcoin purchase.

    Over the past four years, the Bitcoin annualized rate of return has comprised 55% with S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices showing only 14%. While gold and silver show 5% and 2%, bonds have demonstrated -2%, according to the diagram.

    “Bitcoin is the only way to get ahead,” Saylor tweeted as if reminding the community that recently the share price of MicroStrategy has also surpassed many other companies, including Nvidia.

