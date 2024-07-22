Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement

MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has already taken note of Elon Musk's new profile picture that prominently features the so-called "laser eyes."

Advertisement

The laser eyes meme was popularized by Bitcoiners during the 2021 bull run, with celebrities and politicians jumping on the trend to showcase their appreciation for the cryptocurrency.

The meme is supposed to metaphorically symbolize Bitcoiners being hyper-focused on driving Bitcoin's adoption and success. The initial campaign was meant to push the price of the leading cryptocurrency to $100,000.

Musk's profile picture change has ignited rumors about Musk attending the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

The Bitcoin price briefly topped the $68,000 level following Musk's apparent endorsement.

Tesla originally acquired $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin back in February 2021 and then adopted the largest cryptocurrency as a means of payment. However, Bitcoin was later dropped as a payment option by the leading e-car maker due to environmental concerns associated with Bitcoin mining. The U-turn caused significant backlash within the Bitcoin community.

Tesla is also on track to report its earnings on July 23 after delaying its much-antijcipated robotaxi event.