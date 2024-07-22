    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Are laser eyes actually back in style?
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 6:19
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor has already taken note of Elon Musk's new profile picture that prominently features the so-called "laser eyes."

    Advertisement

    Related
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Thu, 07/18/2024 - 10:18
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The laser eyes meme was popularized by Bitcoiners during the 2021 bull run, with celebrities and politicians jumping on the trend to showcase their appreciation for the cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today

    The meme is supposed to metaphorically symbolize Bitcoiners being hyper-focused on driving Bitcoin's adoption and success. The initial campaign was meant to push the price of the leading cryptocurrency to $100,000. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts
    Sat, 07/20/2024 - 07:55
    Bitcoin Soars to $67,300, Michael Saylor Reacts
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Musk's profile picture change has ignited rumors about Musk attending the Bitcoin conference in Nashville.   

    The Bitcoin price briefly topped the $68,000 level following Musk's apparent endorsement.

    Tesla originally acquired $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin back in February 2021 and then adopted the largest cryptocurrency as a means of payment. However, Bitcoin was later dropped as a payment option by the leading e-car maker due to environmental concerns associated with Bitcoin mining. The U-turn caused significant backlash within the Bitcoin community. 

    Tesla is also on track to report its earnings on July 23 after delaying its much-antijcipated robotaxi event. 

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News #Elon Musk
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Jul 22, 2024 - 6:23
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    Jul 22, 2024 - 6:23
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    Jul 22, 2024 - 6:23
    If You'd Invested $10K in XRP in September 2018, This is How Much You'd Have Today
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    SoMon Becomes Fastest-Growing Web3 Social App with 300,000 Transactions in Two Weeks
    ZKEX.com Unveils ‘Super DEX’ Following $2.5m Fundraise
    Whales' Rolling Window: Assassins, Rate Cuts and Portfolio Allocation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Reacts to Musk’s Apparent Bitcoin Endorsement
    Bitcoin Stuns with Massive Weekly Candle
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Is In, Bitcoin (BTC): This Is Not What You Think, Is Solana (SOL) Inverted Double Top Pattern in Play?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD