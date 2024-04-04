Advertisement
    Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff Engage in Intense Debate on Satoshi

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto triggers intense debate between Michael Saylor and Peter Schiff
    Thu, 4/04/2024 - 10:04
    Cover image via youtu.be

    An unexpected social media battle broke out between MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor and financial expert Peter Schiff today. The reason for the dispute was Saylor's statement mentioning Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

    Thus, the head of MicroStrategy, a well-known Bitcoin supporter, boldly proclaimed that in time, everything before Satoshi will be viewed as nonsense. Schiff, known for his skepticism toward Bitcoin, echoed quite the opposite sentiment. 

    Michael Saylor is yet to respond to the hit by a vocal Bitcoin hater.

    Profit and loss

    This latest altercation adds fuel to an ongoing dispute between the two prominent figures. Just last month, Schiff criticized Saylor's decision to purchase an additional 9,245 BTC, cautioning of potential losses for MicroStrategy. Schiff warned of scenarios where Bitcoin's price could plummet to $20,000 or even $10,000, leaving the company with billions in losses.

    ""
    BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

    While the crypto community and financial circles can see two polarized opinions about Satoshi Nakamoto and Bitcoin, the price of the main cryptocurrency is showing growth in today's crypto market trading, which is a continuation of yesterday, which also closed on the plus side. 

    As of the beginning of the week, the price of Bitcoin, however, is down 7%, quoted at $66,300. To clarify, the average MicroStrategy BTC purchase price is approximately $33,700, which means that Michael Saylor's company has a 96.73% profit on its cryptocurrency position.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

