Max Keiser Sides with Peter Schiff While Bashing Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson

News
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 07:20
Alex Dovbnya
Max Keiser takes IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson to task over PPP loans and praises Peter Schiff
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

In an expected turn of events, Bitcoin maximalist and RT host Max Keiser praised Peter Schiff as ‘principled and unimpeachable’ in his latest tweet.  

Keiser sided with Schiff, an unapologetic crypto critic, to get back at IOHK CEO Charles Hoskinson, who recently responded to the backlash he and other industry participants had faced over ‘PPP’ loans.

image by @maxkeiser

Related
Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Instead of ‘Fake Dollars’ Printed by Fed: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

Hoskinson was at an impasse 

After it came to light that IOHK USA LLC received up to $1 mln worth of bailout money, Hoskinson slammed Cardano (ADA) as a ‘failed project.’   

In his video, Hoskinson acknowledged that PPP was a ‘dumpster fire’ and a ‘bad idea.’ That said, he didn’t like the fact that U.S. taxpayers would fund his competitors (and not him):

‘So, I either have a choice of getting some to recover the fact that my competitors just got some free money or to not do that’        

Hoskinson also mentioned that Cardano was doing ‘okay’ for a failure. As reported by U.Today, the ADA token recently toppled Litecoin (LTC), becoming the seventh-largest cryptocurrency.    

This, evidently, wasn’t enough to assuage Keiser who continued to claim that Hoskinson’s moral flexibility was part of the problem.
 

Related
Peter Schiff Finally Agrees on Something with Federal Reserve (Spoiler: It's Bitcoin)

Crypto companies can learn from Peter Schiff  

After calling Schiff an ‘imbecile’ and routinely bickering with him on Twitter over the price of Bitcoin, Keiser now claims that Schiff shows the cryptocurrency community how to preserve its integrity with his unwavering stance against PPP loans. 

The gold bug believes that none of the 600 asset management firms that took the money actually needed it to stay afloat and challenged them to prove him wrong.

image by @PeterSchiff

Considering how critical the crypto industry is of ‘free money,’ the fact that the likes of ConsenSys and ShapeShift accepted the bailout money sparked quite a controversy.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 minutes ago

Aave Protocol (LEND) and Synthetix (SNX) Top Performers for Past 30 Days, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Flat: Coingecko Analysts
Vladislav Sopov
News
1 hour ago

Crypto Forecast: AI Predictions Android App Adds Crypto Newsfeed by U.Today
Vladislav Sopov
News
2 hours ago

Canadian Citizen Almost Lost $90,000 to Bitcoin Scammers, Who Impersonated Local Authorities
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies