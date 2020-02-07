Back

Here's What Trading Legend Peter Brandt Has to Say About Cardano (ADA)

  • Alex Dovbnya

    Commodity trading legend Peter Brandt says "Buy" when it comes to Cardano (ADA)

Commodity trading vet Peter Brandt calls alternative cryptocurrencies Bitcoin pretenders. However, there is one altcoin that he apparently considers a good buy — Cardano (ADA). 

He likes the chart 

Former IMF economist and ardent Bitcoin hater Mark Dow recently shared a message from his relative who asks whether or nor ADA is a worthy investment. Brandt simply replied "Buy" to Dow's tweet without any further explanation. 

Dow, who rose to prominence after shorting BTC right after its current all-time high of $20,000, suggested that Brandt simply liked the coin's charts, not its fundamentals. 

In later November, Dow opined that Bitcoin was dying when it was bleeding all the way to the $6,500 level. 

ADA could pump the harders 

ADA has so far had an amazing start of the year after Cardano successfully launched Shelley's testnet in December. It has so far pumped by more than 95 percent in 2020, significantly outperforming Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).    

ADA
image by tradingview.com

Its massive rally is unlikely to stop here. Crypto trader Michael van de Poppe recently predicted that ADA could pump the hardest among the top altcoins.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

