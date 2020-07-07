Tweet-based article

Mike Novogratz Supports DLT Companies Who Took Fed’s PPP USD, Standing Against Crypto Influencers

News
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 13:41
Yuri Molchan
Mike Novogratz has shown support for companies who took PPP loans, but some crypto influencers questioned the DLT platforms if they really had to take the money
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

The CEO of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, has taken to Twitter to express his support for companies who received PPP loans (PPP standing for Paycheck Protection Program).

In the meantime, The Bitrefill CCO questioned why those companies took the money and demanded transparency on spending it.

The Sino Global Capital CEO slammed Tron CEO Justin Sun, in particular, for this move.

US government supports SME, crypto companies are included

On Monday, the US Small Business Administration (SBA) published a list of small US businesses that became part of the Paycheck Protection Program and received a minimum of $150,000.

According to CoinDesk, there were seventy-five blockchain companies, including ConsenSys, Cardano Foundation, Tron’s BitTorrent, Celsius, Messary agency, ShapeShift, etc.

Among those companies, there were also two crypto media outlets – The Block and BTC Media.

Trump’s administration set up PPP to help businesses pay salaries to their staff and prevent redundancies.

Justin Sun comes under fire

The chief executive of Sino Global Capital, Matthew Graham slammed Justin Sun for taking this epidemic relief cash, accusing the blockchain entrepreneur of preventing other businesses that really needed the money from receiving a helping hand.

As per Matthew Graham, Sun told the Chinese Tron community that these funds were a gesture from the US government, meaning a tactic approval for Tron.

Image via @mattysino

John Carvalho demands company explanations for taking the loans

Today, the CCO of Bitrefill, John Carvalho, tagged multiple blockchain companies and their CEOs in his tweets, requesting that they explain their rationale for taking those PPP loans and that they commit to transparent usage of them.

Image via @BitcoinErrorLog

Mike Novogratz stands with the PPP cash receivers

The CEO of Galaxy Digital crypto bank, Mike Novogratz, has tweeted words of support to those businesses who applied for those PPP loans and were given the money.

Novogratz stated that businesses can use free capital, regardless of whether or not they can justify that it is necessary (referring to the PPP funds).

Thus, he dismissed the accusations on Twitter that there were many who did not need the money but received it, such as Tron, while many companies in need did not.

Image via @novogratz

Related
Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Becoming Stronger as Fed Keeps Printing Fake USD

‘Fake USD’ printed by the Fed

Prominent investor and entrepreneur, Robert Kiyosaki, has called the cash printed as part of the QE program ‘fake USD’ many times.

Many other crypto and financial experts, such as Anthony Pompliano, Max Keiser and Peter Schiff, have also pointed out that the cash handed out by the Fed and the US government is ‘printed out of thin air’, has reduced purchasing power and will become a driving factor for massive inflation.

The Fed's printing of over $6 trl USD, including the loans given away as PPP, is also expected to push the Bitcoin price way up in the near future.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

Cardano (ADA) Sees Its Price Surge 11 Percent, Surpasses Litecoin (LTC)

Alex Dovbnya
News
3 hours ago

Bitcoin Whale Moves $95,000,000 In BTC Paying Less than $1 Fee
Yuri Molchan
News
6 hours ago

Ethereum (ETH) Price Likely to Rip Up Once It Breaks Above $306: Trader Josh Rager
Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies