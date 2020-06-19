Peter Schiff Finally Agrees on Something with Federal Reserve (Spoiler: It's Bitcoin)

News
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 19:33
Alex Dovbnya
Peter Schiff says that the New York Federal Reserve gets Bitcoin right by lumping it together with fiat
Cover image via U.Today
Contents

Peter Schiff, the CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, is on the same page with the New York Federal Reserve when it comes to categorizing Bitcoin as fiat, according to his new tweet.

image by @PeterSchiff

Schiff, who’s a relentless critic of Fed’s policies, also believes that the flagship cryptocurrency doesn’t actually bring anything new to the table.   

He is certain that investors will flock back to gold once confidence in both government-backed and ‘crypto fiat’ is eradicated.

Related
John McAfee Calls Bitcoin (BTC) 'Worthless,' Shows Support for These Three Cryptocurrencies

As innovative as CryptoKitties  

In a blog post jointly written by economists by New York Federal Reserve’s economists Michael Lee and Antoine Martin, they argue that Bitcoin doesn’t represent a new asset class.

Instead, the two believe that the cryptocurrency is yet another form of fiat money, which flies in the face of its ardent proponents.

image by libertystreeteconomics.newyorkfed.org

Going by the definition offered by the Fed, Bitcoin is tantamount to ancient Rai stones since both of these assets are ‘intrinsically worthless objects.’

Bitcoin’s only innovation consists in its transfer mechanism, but it also applies to stablecoins and even CryptoKitties.     

Related
Former Presidential Candidate Ron Paul Slams Federal Reserve for ‘Reckless Money-Printing’

An energy-backed asset 

While even Donald Trump believes that Bitcoin is backed by nothing by thin air, its proponents argue that it represents the first energy-backed cryptocurrency behind the most powerful computing network in the world. 

As reported by U.Today, PlanB explained that ‘billions and billions’ were being invested in mining equipment and facilities.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
1 hour ago

SEC Announces Fraud Charges Against Cryptocurrency Hedge Fund
Alex Dovbnya
Opinions
3 hours ago

This Happened Right on Cusp of 'Black Thursday.' Will Bitcoin Price Crash Again?
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 hours ago

'Billions and Billions' Being Invested in Next-Generation ASIC Chips: Analyst
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies