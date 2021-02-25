Mastercard Becomes Worldwide Partner for Rugby World Cup 2023 After Announcing Crypto Payments Later in 2021

Mastercard again becomes a major partner for Rugby World Cup in France in two years, while it has promised to introduce crypto payments later in 2021

Payments behemoth Mastercard has renewed its status as a Worldwide Partner for the Rugby World Cup that will take place in 2023 in France.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the payments monster announced that it would enable cryptocurrency payments later in 2021.

Mastercard, Rugby World Cup 2023 and…crypto payments?

According to an article on the company's website, it will become the preferred card during the tournament and feature the Rugby World Cup 2023 in its showcase event.

Mastercard has been cooperating with the Rugby World Cup since 2008 and, among other rugby cups, was a partner during World Cup 2019 in Japan with over 2.25 million new rugby participants in this country.

In 2023 in France, the 10th men's Rugby World Cup will take place. The company's cardholders will have priority access to tickets for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

In the meantime, earlier this year, U.Today reported that Mastercard had announced that it would enable crypto payments later in 2021, allowing customers to pay merchants in digital currencies.

The crypto community joyfully reacted to this announcement, marking it as another milestone of crypto adoption.

Crypto payments will be implemented directly on Mastercard's network in Q4 of this year.

Bitcoin was accepted in Russia during the FIFA World Cup in 2018

Three years ago, when the FIFA World Cup games took place in Moscow and other Russian cities, football fans were able to buy their tickets using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

This was done to avoid U.S. sanctions, plus Mastercard and Visa blocking payment services for some Russian banks.

Hotels, pubs and even taxi drivers in some Russian cities also accept digital currencies.