Massive 4 Billion ADA Roadblock Threatens Cardano Token's Price Surge

Fri, 07/07/2023 - 11:49
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Cardano token's price surges today, but ahead is major barrier worth billions of ADA
Massive 4 Billion ADA Roadblock Threatens Cardano Token's Price Surge
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In the midst of recent relief on the crypto market, after yesterday's merry-go-round, quotes of Cardano token ADA are greening up, and right now, they are showing a modest 1.2% addition. However, an impending obstacle looms over ADA's potential upward movement, creating uncertainty for a recent price surge.

IntoTheBlock has unveiled data that sheds light on a significant roadblock standing in the way of ADA's price growth. Approximately four billion ADA, currently valued between $0.282 and $0.326, remains stuck in a state of unprofitability. Once the price crosses this threshold, these holders will have the opportunity to sell their tokens at breakeven or even at a slight profit.

Source: IntoTheBlock

If ADA manages to surpass this crucial hurdle, further pressure is expected to build up. This outcome should not come as a surprise, considering that a staggering 76% of Cardano's token offering is in the red globally. Astonishingly, only 12.2% of all ADA holders are currently enjoying profits.

Closer look

Source: IntoTheBlock

Digging deeper into the data, it becomes clear that the largest group of Cardano token holders experiencing losses acquired ADA at prices ranging from $1.62 to $2.97, encompassing 686,110 addresses. Additionally, the most significant number of ADA tokens currently in a loss-making position was purchased in the range of $0.375 to $0.43, totaling a substantial 8.85 billion tokens.

This four billion ADA roadblock presents a critical juncture for Cardano's price trajectory. If it fails to breach this threshold, downward pressure may persist, further adding to the concerns of those holding the cryptocurrency.

#Cardano News #Cardano
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

