Magic Square Allocates $66 Million Worth of SQR for Ecosystem Grant Program

Web3 projects, including decentralized applications (dApps), games, infrastructure, wallets, DAOs, exchanges, DeFi and CeFi protocols can apply for generous funding from the Magic Square team.

Magic Square introduces 120 million SQR funding program for Web3 devs

According to the official statement shared by the team of Magic Square, its massive ecosystem funding program kicks off. Every project listed on Magic Square's App Store Magic Store has a chance to share $66 million in native SQR tokens.

The grants will be exclusively distributed between projects listed on the Magic Store, and the listing is completely free.

Besides scaling commercial dApps, Magic Square also welcomes projects that are not yet live to list in the "Upcoming" section. This allows projects to generate excitement and connect with potential users before their official launch.

Magic Square manages all aspects of promo campaigns for incubees, encompassing creation, content, design, distribution and management. The campaigns within the new program are based on actual performance, ensuring that if there are no results, there is no payment. This performance-based approach makes the setup risk-free for projects.

Visitors of the marketplace can also benefit from the program. Working in the "Hot Offers" section, they can enjoy rewards for in-app activities.

Road-to-IDO campaign to support promising early-stage teams

Besides the main funding initiative, Magic Square is launching a special "Road-to-IDO" campaign for projects that are preparing for decentralized token sales.

This ecosystem program aims to increase the projects' visibility on social media, attract more users to the platform and build a robust and passionate community of token holders and investors.

Magic Square will handle all aspects of these campaigns, from their creation to management, taking the marketing burden off project developers. These campaigns will be supported by grants, reducing costs for the projects involved.