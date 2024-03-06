Advertisement
AD

Magic Square Allocates $66 Million Worth of SQR for Ecosystem Grant Program

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
'Web3 App Store' Magic Square introduces grant program for developers with 120 million SQR tokens in funding
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 17:30
Magic Square Allocates $66 Million Worth of SQR for Ecosystem Grant Program
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Web3 projects, including decentralized applications (dApps), games, infrastructure, wallets, DAOs, exchanges, DeFi and CeFi protocols can apply for generous funding from the Magic Square team.

Advertisement

Magic Square introduces 120 million SQR funding program for Web3 devs

According to the official statement shared by the team of Magic Square, its massive ecosystem funding program kicks off. Every project listed on Magic Square's App Store Magic Store has a chance to share $66 million in native SQR tokens.

The grants will be exclusively distributed between projects listed on the Magic Store, and the listing is completely free. 

Besides scaling commercial dApps, Magic Square also welcomes projects that are not yet live to list in the "Upcoming" section. This allows projects to generate excitement and connect with potential users before their official launch.

Magic Square manages all aspects of promo campaigns for incubees, encompassing creation, content, design, distribution and management. The campaigns within the new program are based on actual performance, ensuring that if there are no results, there is no payment. This performance-based approach makes the setup risk-free for projects.

Visitors of the marketplace can also benefit from the program. Working in the "Hot Offers" section, they can enjoy rewards for in-app activities.

Road-to-IDO campaign to support promising early-stage teams

Besides the main funding initiative, Magic Square is launching a special "Road-to-IDO" campaign for projects that are preparing for decentralized token sales.

This ecosystem program aims to increase the projects' visibility on social media, attract more users to the platform and build a robust and passionate community of token holders and investors. 

Magic Square will handle all aspects of these campaigns, from their creation to management, taking the marketing burden off project developers. These campaigns will be supported by grants, reducing costs for the projects involved.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
2024/03/06 17:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple CTO Wades into Satoshi Identity Debate: Details
2024/03/06 17:32
Ripple CTO Wades into Satoshi Identity Debate: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) to Hit All-Time High Soon, Top Analyst Predicts
2024/03/06 17:32
Ethereum (ETH) to Hit All-Time High Soon, Top Analyst Predicts
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE Are Joining Forces!
Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
Proof of Talk Returns To The Louvre Palace As Agenda-setting Event for Web3
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Ripple CTO Wades into Satoshi Identity Debate: Details
Ethereum (ETH) to Hit All-Time High Soon, Top Analyst Predicts
Show all