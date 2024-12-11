Advertisement
    Coinbase Adds Three Major Crypto Listings, Ethereum and Solana in Focus

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Coinbase announces three new listings
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 16:00
    Major crypto exchange Coinbase has announced the addition of three crypto assets to its platform, with a particular focus on the Ethereum and Solana networks. These listings include Magic Eden (ME), Turbo (TURBO) and Gigachad (GIGA), each bringing unique value to Coinbase users.

    In a recent announcement, Coinbase said it has added support for the NFT marketplace on the Solana blockchain, Magic Eden’s freshly launched token, ME.

    Magic Eden (ME) is now live on Coinbase and available in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps under the Experimental label. This listing allows Coinbase users to log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

    Other listings

    Coinbase will also add support for Turbo (TURBO), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. Turbo claims itself as the first meme coin to be created completely using AI. The listing of Turbo on Coinbase is expected to boost its visibility and liquidity, attracting a broader audience to this unique digital asset.

    Related
    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets
    Sat, 12/07/2024 - 15:15
    Coinbase Announces Major Listings With Four New Crypto Assets
    The Turbo price reacted positively to the listing news. At the time of writing, TURBO was up nearly 37% to trade at $0.01315.

    Additionally, Coinbase will support Gigachad (GIGA), an SPL token on the Solana network. The Giga Chad meme on Solana aspires to be the leading meme coin in the crypto community, drawing inspiration from a popular meme. The listing of Gigachad on Coinbase will likely enhance its market presence and provide more trading opportunities for its community.

    Gigachad's (GIGA) price reacted positively to the listing news. At the time of writing, GIGA was up nearly 38% to trade at $0.0733. According to the announcement, trading for Turbo (TURBO) and Gigachad (GIGA) will begin on or after 9:00 a.m. PT on Dec. 11, 2024, provided that liquidity conditions are met.

    In the past week, MOG Coin (MOG) and Moo Deng (MOODENG) went live on the Coinbase platform and in the Coinbase iOS and Android apps. The move allows Coinbase users to log in to buy, sell, convert, send, receive or store these assets.

