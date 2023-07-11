Litecoin (LTC) May Break out Once It Surpasses This Level: Prominent Analyst

Tue, 07/11/2023 - 15:07
article image
Yuri Molchan
Crucial price level LTC needs to break in order to keep rising in run-up to approaching halving event
Litecoin (LTC) May Break out Once It Surpasses This Level: Prominent Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Prominent crypto trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe has taken to Twitter to share a Litecoin chart with his price prediction.

Looking at an LTC chart on TradingView, the analyst noted that there is a "nice sweep of the low" for Litecoin, also known as "digital silver," in the crypto space. According to Poppe, in order to get things to accelerate, LTC needs to break through the $98.50-$99.50 levels.

Litecoin halving coming soon

A Litecoin halving is approaching; this programmed event happens every four years, as with Bitcoin, and it is going to reduce the amount of produced LTC (the value of miners' rewards) by half. From this, comes the name "halving" or "halvening."

The event will take place on Aug. 2, and miners will produce 6.25 LTC instead of 12.5 LTC now. Earlier this year, the anonymous cryptocurrency DASH also conducted a halving. The leading digital currency Bitcoin is expected to perform a halving in April-May next year.

Since halving makes a cryptocurrency more scarce and deflationary, in theory, there is a chance of the price going up. Last time, when Bitcoin halving took place in the spring of 2020, the price went up to a new all-time high in April 2021, then it jumped to the next historic peak, $69,000, in October 2021.

Related
13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Has Remained Dormant for Years: Report

Litecoin millionaires emerge ahead of halving

Litecoin's latest all-time high was reached on May 10, 2021, and it was the $412.96 price level. At the moment, LTC is trading 76.39% below that peak, changing hands at $97.52 after a 2.79% rise within the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

According to data recently shared by Santiment, as the halving event draws nearer, the number of LTC whale addresses has been increasing too. Within the past five months, the amount of LTC millionaire addresses has increased as 32 news wallets holding 10,000 LTC or more have emerged.

Besides, according to IntoTheBlock, Litecoin holders have been showing great confidence in LTC, as around 13% of all the LTC in circulation is unmoved for the past five years.

#Litecoin News #Litecoin halvening
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Here's What's Next for Cardano (ADA) as Token's Price Seems Ready to Explode
07/11/2023 - 14:45
Here's What's Next for Cardano (ADA) as Token's Price Seems Ready to Explode
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Aptos (APT) Set to Unlock Massive Tokens, Will Price Crash?
07/11/2023 - 14:11
Aptos (APT) Set to Unlock Massive Tokens, Will Price Crash?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Hedera (HBAR) to Undergo Mainnet Upgrade: Details
07/11/2023 - 13:50
Hedera (HBAR) to Undergo Mainnet Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide