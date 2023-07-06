Litecoin (LTC) up 18%, Here Is Obvious Trigger

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 15:20
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Amid extreme volatilities, Litecoin has maintained deep resilience
Litecoin (LTC) up 18%, Here Is Obvious Trigger
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Litecoin (LTC) is currently embroiled in a mix of ups and downs with respect to its price action. The digital currency has seen its price slump by 5.42% over the past 24 hours and is changing hands at $97.58. With raging volatility trending toward the bearish side, Litecoin remains profitable on the weekly chart, with 18% growth to showcase this pump.

Litecoin Weekly Chart
LTC/USD 7D Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The broader crypto ecosystem has been seeing an erratic price upshoot over the past couple of weeks as a mixture of positive and negative fundamentals shapes investors' sentiment across the board. Amid this confluence of intense buying and selling activities, Litecoin managed to surpass the $100 psychologically important price level with a weekly high of $113.

The growth of Litecoin over the past week becomes more appreciated when profiled alongside its peers, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The 18% weekly growth of LTC dwarfs the 1.56% slump in the price of Bitcoin and the marginal growth of 1.02% Ethereum has inked within that time span.

Related
Litecoin Halving Countdown in Next 27 Days, LTC Millionaires Increase

One obvious trigger that has helped sustain this price action is the positive sentiment that Litecoin investors are nursing, with the halving event notably just around the corner.

Potential market impact?

Drawing on its deep susceptibility to broader market trends, Litecoin's resilience might be derailed should the crypto industry, fueled by Bitcoin, chart a predominantly bearish run in the short term.

Litecoin has its core fundamentals that might cushion the impacts of such a bearish sell-off. The growing transaction count remains the most lustrous feature that investors are hanging onto. Litecoin has also started making important pivots into the smart contract world through Ordinals Inscriptions on the protocol.

For Litecoin, the categorization it has earned from regulators as a commodity is also a particularly important incentive in its bid to sustain its price trends and grow in the near term.

#Litecoin
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Maker (MKR) Almost Doubled in 30 Days: Reasons
07/06/2023 - 15:35
Maker (MKR) Almost Doubled in 30 Days: Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX "Trouble" Exposed
07/06/2023 - 15:16
Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX "Trouble" Exposed
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Leader Shytoshi Kusama Holds Fingers Crossed For Elon Musk and Twitter: Details
07/06/2023 - 15:11
Shiba Inu Leader Shytoshi Kusama Holds Fingers Crossed For Elon Musk and Twitter: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan