13% of Litecoin (LTC) Supply Has Remained Dormant for Years: Report

Tue, 07/04/2023
article image
Yuri Molchan
Recently published report shows that large part of LTC supply has been held unmoved
IntoTheBlock on-chain data vendor has tweeted curious data about the "digital silver," Litecoin (LTC). It turns out that in the run-up to the upcoming halvening, some Litecoin wallets have been holding 13% of the circulating LTC supply unmoved for five years.

IntoTheBlock analysts believe that the reasons for this could be "unwavering confidence," or they could be lost LTC coins.

The LTC halving will take place on Aug. 2 this year; with a block reward to be cut down by half, it will constitute 6.25 LTC instead of the 12.5 it stands at now.

Ten days ago, as reported by U.Today, the anonymous cryptocurrency DASH also completed a halving. The same important event for Bitcoin is coming next year in April-May. Halvings occur for proof-of-work cryptocurrencies every four years, programmed by their creators. They allow keeping coins deflationary as the number of them that hits the market shrinks every four years, and the price may potentially go up on this.

Recently, LTC also witnessed a spike in hashrate. In May, also ahead of the upcoming halving, Litecoin saw a massive increase in active LTC wallets. Besides, LTC addresses that hold 0.001 LTC began quickly growing in number.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

