Largest Whale Inflow of $116,000 BTC Spotted; What Might It Mean for Price?

News
Thu, 06/16/2022 - 14:27
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin dropped as low as $20,071 on June 14
Largest Whale Inflow of $116,000 BTC Spotted; What Might It Mean for Price?
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

On-chain analytics firm IntoTheBlock suggests that Bitcoin whales might have swooped back into action. The largest inflow since February, with 116,000 BTC transferred, was spotted via the large holders inflow metric, which tracks the funds going into addresses belonging to whales.

"This is pointing to a potential bottom at price as these addresses tend to buy in size following a significant correction," IntoTheBlock researchers wrote in a note.

The significance of Bitcoin reaching a bottom in its price is well cited by Guggenheim's Scott Minerd, who wrote in a recent tweet: "The collapse of crypto is the canary in the coal mine." Crypto told us ahead of time that stocks were going to be in trouble. And until we find a bottom here in crypto, we're not going to get a bottom in anything else."

Many newer entrants are already underwater as Bitcoin hovers around December 2020 lows. The bear market for Bitcoin has entered its "deepest and darkest" phase, according to analysts at Glassnode, with even long-term holders who have ridden it out until now under enormous pressure.

According to Glassnode's realized price indicator, which calculates the average purchase price of all Bitcoins in circulation, BTC is now trading around $3,000 below its current realized price of $23,430. Bitcoin dropped as low as $20,071 on June 14.

Bitcoin battles for support above $20,000

According to IntoTheblock data shared by a crypto analyst, Ali Martinez, the most significant support level for Bitcoin extends from $21,030 to $21,630. BTC must hold above this level to avoid a downswing to the next interest zone around $19,680. On the contrary, if BTC closes above $22,300, it could run to $24,670.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading down 2.37% at $20,827.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/16/2022 - 16:07
Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
06/16/2022 - 15:51
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
06/16/2022 - 15:28
Cardano (ADA) Ecosystem Onboards Over 1,000 dApps; Which Category Is Largest One?
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov