KuCoin Pool Introduces Mining Savings for Miners with Limited-Time Promotions

Mon, 05/08/2023 - 12:00
article image
Arman Shirinyan
KuCoin Pool launches Mining Savings, a product created to help miners manage their assets amid increasing mining difficulty and declining BTC yields
KuCoin Pool Introduces Mining Savings for Miners with Limited-Time Promotions
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

KuCoin Pool has announced the introduction of Mining Savings, a customized fixed-income product tailored to the needs of miners. As mining difficulty increases and the amount of BTC mined declines, Mining Savings is positioned as a potential solution for those in the mining community seeking to better manage their assets. The new offering aims to provide an annual percentage rate of up to 3% to miners, with the actual interest rate available on the official website.

KuCoin Pool is a leading mining pool that supports various cryptocurrencies, providing users with stable, secure mining services and a user-friendly interface to deliver the best possible mining experience. The launch of this program is expected to attract more Bitcoin miners and blockchain infrastructure providers to join the KuCoin Pool community, further expanding the range of user options available.

Additionally, on March 30th, KuCoin announced the introduction of a cloud mining partner recruitment program in collaboration with KuCoin Pool. This initiative seeks to attract the brightest and most ambitious individuals in the Bitcoin mining sector to join KuCoin's exclusive club and make a significant impact in the cryptocurrency mining landscape.

KuCoin mining page
Source: KuCoin

In a bid to cater to the diverse requirements of users, Mining Savings offers investment terms of 30, 60, 90 and 180 days. The program is exclusive to users with a UID account's BTC real-time hashrate of at least 10PH/s and a minimum investment amount of 5 BTC. KuCoin Pool is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions to the mining community, assisting them in achieving their financial goals.

To celebrate the Mining Savings launch, KuCoin Pool has organized two promotional events. The first one, Rate-Up Coupons, allows users who successfully subscribe to Mining Savings products between May 8, 2023, and May 15, 2023 (UTC), to receive KuCoin Pool rate-up coupons. These coupons will be automatically activated with the products upon successful user subscriptions, and different rate-up coupons will be issued based on investment terms.

The second event is a Mining Savings Quiz: Users can join the official KuCoin Pool Telegram community from May 8, 2023, to May 14, 2023 (UTC), and participate in a quiz. 20 quiz participants will be randomly selected to win a share of $200.

Additionally, KuCoin Pool is seeking to partner with Bitcoin miners who possess a hashrate of over 200 PH/s, a comprehensive mining farm monitoring system, and a professional O&M team. By joining KuCoin Pool's exclusive club, miners will gain access to the elite cloud mining partner program, KuCoin's ecosystem services and VIP benefits.

#Cryptocurrency exchange
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
05/08/2023 - 22:14
Ethereum Gas Skyrocketing as Trader Paid 64 ETH in Fees, What's Happening?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Here's What Keeps Bitcoin (BTC) From Crashing Right Now
05/08/2023 - 11:42
Here's What Keeps Bitcoin (BTC) From Crashing Right Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says World Banking System Collapsing, Doubles Down on His Bitcoin Bet
05/08/2023 - 11:18
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says World Banking System Collapsing, Doubles Down on His Bitcoin Bet
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan