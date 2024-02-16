Key Details from Coinbase’s Earnings Report

Coinbase, the prominent cryptocurrency exchange, unveiled its much-anticipated fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results, showcasing a significant rebound in performance that exceeded market expectations.

The results, announced on Feb. 15, revealed a stark turnaround from the previous year, with the company reporting a profit of $1.04 per share, a dramatic improvement from a loss of $2.46 per share. This marks an end to a series of seven consecutive quarterly losses for Coinbase.

Furthermore, the company's total revenue surged by 51% , surpassing Wall Street forecasts which had anticipated a more modest increase.

Revenue and earnings surge

The detailed earnings report highlighted a robust growth across various segments of Coinbase's business. Consumer transaction revenue witnessed a nearly 60% year-over-year increase.

This growth is a significant uptick from the $274.5 million reported in the third quarter. Similarly, institutional transaction revenue soared by 173% to $36.7 million.

The report also pointed to a healthy climb in total subscription and services revenue, which rose almost 33% to $375.4 million. Notably, custodial fee revenue increased to $19.7 million, indicating growing trust and utilization of Coinbase's custodial services.

Looking ahead, Coinbase has projected its subscription and services revenue to be between $410 million and $480 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Market Response and Analyst Perspectives

Prior the release of these encouraging figures, JPMorgan revised its rating on Coinbase from "Underweight" to "Neutral," setting a new price target of $80. This adjustment reflects a shift in sentiment towards the cryptocurrency exchange, catalyzed by the broader rally in the cryptocurrency market, including a significant appreciation in Bitcoin's value. Notably, the adjustment by JPMorgan came after a period of skepticism, particularly concerning the impact of U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the market. Despite ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, selling $34.3 million worth of Coinbase shares across three different funds just before the earnings report, Coinbase's stock demonstrated resilience, buoyed by the overall positive momentum in the cryptocurrency sector.