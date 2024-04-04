Kelexo (KLXO) Token Sale Might be Spotlighted in Q2, 2024 as TRON (TRX), Bitcoin (BTC) Major Cryptos Look Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Long-term investors have the skill to recognize new bullish momentum. Bitcoin (BTC) remains the biggest success story and the foundation of crypto space.

In early 2024, Kelexo (KLXO) is yet another project that sets aside special incentives for community members.

TRON (TRX) brings stability for supporters

TRON (TRX) investors enjoyed a growing platform, which hosted a large percentage of the Tether (USDT) token supply. Long-term holding also brings staking benefits for all buyers.

The TRON (TRX) ecosystem carries on with a stable market price. TRON (TRX) never reached the $1 level and often hovered between $0.03 and $0.15. TRON (TRX) is a high-supply, low-cost token, which is inviting new crypto users.

Over the past year, the market price grew gradually. Trading volumes often move close to $400M in 24 hours.

What makes TRON (TRX) stand out is a unique mix of a fast blockchain and a community that took years to build. Games, decentralized trading, DAO projects and more have all found their home through TRON (TRX) blockchain. The network also has a long track record of being secured by selected validators, with no significant hacks or exploits.

Bitcoin (BTC) draws in crypto veterans, mainstream investors

Bitcoin (BTC) makes up 51.2% of the value for all digital coins and tokens, even after a price correction. In the first days of Q2, Bitcoin (BTC) abandoned its peak valuations and returned to $65,080.

The past 12 months carried extreme momentum, bringing Bitcoin (BTC) up from lows around $18,000 to a peak near $75,000. The price move vindicated the main requirement for investment success - a commitment to holding for the long term.

With the halving still ahead, Bitcoin (BTC) is creating expectations for an additional rally and new price highs. The top crypto asset benefits from mainstream investment and the launch of several ETF investment vehicles.

Kelexo (KLXO) introduces early stage presale

Kelexo (KLXO) is entering its Stage 2 presale, offering early access to tokens at only $0.05. For digital asset investors, Kelexo (KLXO) combines a reliable, robust ecosystem with the incentive to hold for the long term.

Self-ownership and a wallet-based identity will be the key concepts in building the Kelexo (KLXO) marketplace for peer-to-peer loans. Crypto users in 2024 also expect multiple easy tools to access a network. Kelexo (KLXO) will aim to offer a dedicated credit card for spending, as well as multi-chain free swaps.

Presale investors in Kelexo (KLXO) can expect to receive future benefits while just holding the tokens. In addition to passive income, they will be entitled to voting on changes in the ecosystem.